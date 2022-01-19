Lightstream Names Joe Vadakkan as Global Executive Vice President for Sales and Engineering

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, digital transformation and managed services, today announced the hiring of Joe Vadakkan as the company's new executive vice president for global sales and engineering. As an IT, cloud and security thought leader, Joe will lead Lightstream's global cloud security engineering and sales organization to drive execution of customers' cloud security strategies and elevate their innovation at scale.

"Joe is a prominent industry veteran with extensive leadership experience in cloud security sales and innovation, having driven many of the industry's successful, secure digital transformations," said Lightstream Co-CEO, Jim Cassell. "I'm excited to welcome him to Lightstream's executive team, and I look forward to working with him on our mission to enable our global customers to progressively innovate and grow effectively with Lightstream's cloud security solutions."

"We are very excited to have Joe join the Lightstream team," stated Rod Stout, Co-CEO of Lightstream. "His unique ability to help customers realize value and achieve desired business outcomes in unparalleled. With his in-depth knowledge in partner distribution strategies and his success in building and growing world class organizations, Joe will help Lightstream bring continuous value to its customers and achieve our growth objectives."

Joe has over 20 years of technical and business leadership experience in the areas of global infrastructure and security, most recently having served in a strategic services leadership role at Optiv, a pure play cybersecurity firm. Prior to that, he was responsible for building and running Optiv's cloud security organization. He has also held leadership roles and provided strategic guidance for startups, venture capital and private equity firms and Fortune 2000 companies.

"I am very excited to join the Lightstream team and look forward to taking the company's technology and services innovation to the next level to fuel future growth," said Joe. "Lightstream has a great business model and a talented team that are fast movers on solving customer needs. I believe it is uniquely positioned to accelerate secure client innovation through its Lightstream Connect platform for Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google and integration with a security partner ecosystem that enables it to compete in today's global market."

About Lightstream

Lightstream provides full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for all three, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security, and support.

Lightstream has been named multiple times as a Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year, and is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or LinkedIn.

