SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2021 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1785544.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

 Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl 

 Leslie Wojcik

SEI 

 SEI

+1 610-676-4052 

 +1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

 lwojcik@seic.com 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-on-wednesday-jan-26-2022-301464046.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.