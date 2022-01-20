NEXT WEEK: Dust off the Yellow Scarves, School Choice Week is Back in Vermont As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Vermont families are bringing to their events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Vermont schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 45 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable celebrations in Vermont will be an event at the Capitol featuring homeschool and private school students and educators on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Vermont, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Students in specific Vermont towns are eligible for a tuitioning program, which funds their attendance at nonreligious public or private schools outside their communities.

"Given its original history of school choice dating back to the 1800s, it's time for Vermont to keep connecting families to educational opportunity," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that during this School Choice Week school spirit spreads among all K-12 communities and renews the education conversation, helping it become one of greater collaboration and positivity."

To download a guide to Vermont school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Vermont events at schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week