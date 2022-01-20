Parchment Selected to the 2022 GSV EdTech 150

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, was named to the 2022 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world's most transformative growth companies in digital learning curated by female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures.

Parchment was chosen from over 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

Learn more about the GSV EdTech 150 and the selection process here .

"We are thrilled to join this selective group of transformative growth companies in bringing comprehensive, innovative technology platforms to market, specifically for the academic credentials management community," said Matthew Pittinsky, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Parchment. "This honor validates our commitment to bringing to our issuers and receivers a unified experience that integrates transcripts, diplomas, certificates, comprehensive learner records (CLRs), and badges, and most of all, a customer service mentality, that puts the learner at front and center."

"Today, we announce the annual GSV EdTech 150," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "As the global pandemic continues to drive learners online, more and more companies are innovating in the digital learning space — making it increasingly competitive for companies to make the top 150. We evaluated over 3,000 companies globally this year. The way GSV sees it, Ed is on The Edge, and increasingly more companies have the ideas, know-how, and talent to transform the world and provide all people equal access to the future. We know these companies are well-equipped to help us achieve that goal, and we look forward to watching them do so."

The final selection is determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

The GSV EdTech 150 is distributed across three major sectors: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12.

Geographically, North America — specifically the United States — is the most represented region accounting for 56% of the GSV EdTech 150. 11% of the GSV EdTech 150 hail from India, whose market is experiencing explosive growth. Europe, Africa, and the Middle East represent 17% of the listing. Asia, Australia, and New Zealand account for 11% of the list, while China experienced a significant decline in representation due to increased government regulation. Latin America represents 5% of the list and shows strong growth trends.

See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.

About Parchment

Parchment believes credentials matter in the lifelong journey of a learner. Offering the most comprehensive academic credential management system, Parchment helps learners, academic institutions and employers request, verify and share transcripts, diplomas, and other credentials in simple and secure ways. Our platform has helped millions of learners, over 13K districts, university registrar offices, state education agencies, and receivers (including university admissions offices, background check companies, employers, college application services, OPMs, and certification and licensing boards) exchange more than 140 million transcripts, diplomas, certificates, comprehensive learner records (CLRs) and other credentials globally. Parchment is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with global offices in Dublin (Ireland) and Melbourne (Australia). We help turn credentials into opportunities. Follow Parchment on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.

View original content:

SOURCE Parchment LLC