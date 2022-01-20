Vuzix Smart Glasses Now Supports Microsoft Endpoint Manager to Streamline Device Onboarding and Provisioning for Microsoft Teams

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its smart glasses now support Microsoft Endpoint Manager to manage devices that run on Android Open-Source Project (AOSP). The announcement of this solution follows customer feedback regarding the need to quickly and securely onboard and provision Vuzix smart glasses into applicable enterprise environments.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

As the world has been challenged with the global pandemic, the need for remote collaboration has been increasing. With this growing need, many companies have turned to purpose-built, head-mounted wearables. As a result, organizations are tasked with provisioning the smart glasses both efficiently and safely to protect company data. Microsoft Endpoint Manager has the ability to manage devices that run on AOSP, a solution that quickly solved the problems of many of Vuzix' enterprise-level customers.

Pano Spiliotis, Managing Director of Vuzix Custom Solutions said, "One of our biggest focal points as a group is to offer streamlined, purpose-built solutions to solve very specific problems and a significant challenge in organizations is mobile device management when onboarding glasses. By offering Microsoft Endpoint Manager for our smart glasses, we provide a way for IT departments to easily and quickly configure Vuzix devices, manage compliance, view all hardware properties, and much more. Companies are given the flexibility to provision the device as a user-associated device or a shared device; providing organizations with the choice on how to securely manage the hardware."

"This type of solution offers enterprise-level companies the security they need to feel safe onboarding potentially tens of thousands of glasses and allowing them to do so in a streamlined fashion," said said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix Custom Solutions business unit was created with the goal of helping uncover problems within an organization and offering a robust solution and this is an excellent example."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, any business impact and future opportunities from this solution, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation