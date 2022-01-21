VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare recently released a brand new version of DemoCreator 5.5, combining the classical Animator toolkit, Anireel and online screen recorder, DemoAir, along with the DemoCreator package. With these products combined, Wondershare DemoCreator provides an easy way to record, animate, share, and create videos that are unique yet simple to accomplish.

DemoCreator 5.5 Redefines Demo Videos Making by Combining Animated Video Editing Tools

"We are excited to unveil DemoCreator with the animation software, Anireel included. We hope that this change will help educators, freelancers, gamers, students, and other professionals to seamlessly share ideas. With the online screen recorder, DemoAir in the package, it's never been easier to easily convey messages," said Patrick Yu, Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator.

"By combining these three products, we're making it as simple as possible for users to share their knowledge with the power of videos. They can now effortlessly create videos with rich ready-to-use elements and scenes," he continued.

The following are some of the major features of the video creator package which consists of DemoCreator, Anireel, and DemoAir:

DemoCreator : an : an all-in-one screen recorder and video editor . With DemoCreator, users can schedule recordings, add real-time screen drawings and show mouse clicks while recording, edit video and audio in separate tracks and create videos that stand out with rich video effects packs. In the latest version of DemoCreator, the Auto Caption, AI Face Recognition and replaceable backgrounds, and PPT to Video features have been added to make presentation videos more engaging.

Anireel : an : an animated video maker with rich elements and scenes. Anireel comes with a host of drag and drop characters, props, text, and audio assets. Users can customize character styles, facial features, clothing, and accessories at will, turn scripts into animated videos with one click and synchronize the lip movements characters with the voice-over. Users can now create riveting animated explainer videos easily.

DemoAir: an essential : an essential online screen recorder for team communication. DemoAir provides Cloud storage service and web-based screen recording resolution in the newest released version. Users can capture their screens, audio, and webcam feed easily without additional downloads and share recordings with a link or generate an embedded code. DemoAir is also integrated into Google Classroom, GitHub, Jira, Slack, Asana, and Trello.

With the release of DemoCreator Version 5.5, Anireel has been embedded into the DemoCreator launcher. Users can locate it named Animated explainer videos as an add-on when launching DemoCreator. DemoAir already has over ten thousand downloads via the Google Chrome store. With the release of the online version of DemoAir, users can start recording their screens without the need to download additional software and easily save videos in HD. Users launch DemoAir with one click with the "start recording now" button on the official website.

