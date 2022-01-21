Internet Vikings moves further into the U.S. iGaming market as they launch in Illinois

Continuing their strategic surge into the American market, Swedish iGaming hosting giant, Internet Vikings, has just announced that they have commenced their operations in the state of Illinois. This is one of 18 compliant U.S. states in which they have set up and begun to offer their world-class iGaming hosting services.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings has long been considered one of the top iGaming hosting service providers in Europe. They began their pivotal expansion into the U.S. in July last year. Having already established a firm position in 17 other states, their assertive and bold project to offer the finest in bespoke iGaming hosting solutions across the country is fast becoming a reality. The company has begun to see the fruits of its efforts in states like West Virginia, Colorado and New Jersey where they have already attracted various clients.

Home to the iconic city of Chicago, Illinois boasts the fifth-biggest GDP in the country as well as the 6th largest population for a state. Though a latecomer to the party, it is rapidly picking up its pace as it looks to open up to various forms of online gaming, having begun with online sports betting in 2019. Seeing the radical success of online betting in the Garden State in the short time since it was legalized, has spiked a big move towards full regulation in Illinois.

Although "real-money" online casinos are not legal as of yet, social gambling sites are common, offering a variety of popular table and slot games with no deposit required and the chance to win prizes or even cash. iGaming service providers like Internet Vikings are not required to hold any kind of license. They must simply have a client to work with in the state, of which the company already has 2, one of which expanded with them from 2 of the other states in which they have already launched.

In keeping with their decisive and strategic development, Internet Vikings intends to expand its operations into all states where iGaming is legal this year. The company's head of U.S. Expansion Elena Kvakova based in New York expressed her excitement: "As a business we are both proud and very eager to see how rapidly we are keeping up our rate of expansion in the United States. We have no intention of slowing our pace until we have secured a base in all of the 21 states where iGaming has been legalized". When asked how Internet Vikings selects which states to prioritise for their next move, she explained that it was a question of following trends and keeping up with client needs and expectations.

