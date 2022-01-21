PointsBet Named the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Troon

DENVER and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today announced a partnership with Troon®, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services.

This strategic partnership, the first of its kind in the industry, makes PointsBet the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Troon. Through the agreement, PointsBet receives category exclusivity across Troon's media channels to include digital marketing via web, social, print assets as well as sponsorship of the category leading Troon App.

PointsBet will have the opportunity to conduct high brand visibility actions at participating Troon-managed facilities, including exclusive odds integrations, and will be unveiling exciting golf-centric collaborations that will reward PointsBet users with golf opportunities at Troon locations throughout the country.

PointsBet VIP customers will also be able to access hospitality and events at Troon-managed facilities in addition to hosting the soon-to-be-announced PointsBet Cup.

"Between our partnership with NBC Sports, The Golf Channel and PGA TOUR, PointsBet has shown a commitment to the sport of golf through investment of our brand in the space," said Eric Foote, PointsBet Chief Commercial Officer. "As PointsBet continues to amplify its presence in the game, we were looking to partner with an established operator that shares our corporate values and commitment to customers. This partnership with Troon helps take our connection to golfers to the next level, providing us with visibility across Troon's unmatched portfolio of properties and multimedia platforms."

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Troon is the world's largest golf management company, with over 630 locations around the globe, including properties located in over 45 states and 30 countries.

"PointsBet is a leader in the online gaming space with innovative technology that helps drive the consumer experience," said Scott Van Newkirk, chief development officer, Troon. "We know many members and guests who enjoy our Troon-managed facilities are passionate about sports and gaming. We're excited to see our partnership with PointsBet grow as gaming opportunities increase across the country."

"It's exciting to see PointsBet develop creative and constructive partnerships with brands that are committed to growing the game and reaching golfers in new and exciting ways," added Notah Begay III, PointsBet Global Golf Ambassador, four-time PGA TOUR winner, and current analyst for NBC. "This partnership with Troon makes sense on so many levels, and the benefits will be felt by players and members across their portfolio of properties."

After launching in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet currently operates its sports betting product in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia, with online casinos in Michigan and New Jersey. The company anticipates beginning operations in Maryland and New York in the near future.

Troon is also a preferred partner with NBC Sports Next and its leading golf technology and services brands.

NBC Sports is the Official Sports Betting Partner of PointsBet and utilizes the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the brand, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations and broadcast interviews.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf management company providing services at 630-plus locations around the globe, including managing 650-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 615-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, Casa Verde Golf, and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.

