Rally House hits big milestone with their 100th location

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the local family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, will be hitting a major milestone with the opening of the 100th store on Friday, Jan. 21st. The new store will be located in Lawrence, KS off 23rd and Iowa St. This will be Rally House's third Lawrence location to date.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer.

Rally House will come full circle with this milestone as the company started operations as Kansas Sampler in Overland Park, Kansas back in 1989. "This all started with a dream my parents had almost 33-years-ago," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "Over the last three decades our family company grew from the concept of selling 'sampler' gift boxes made at our dining room table promoting local products to now being one of the most well-known local and sports retailers in the country."

"We are doing something we never thought was possible because no two stores are alike," said co-founder, Peg Liebert. "We're able to customize our stores to each local city. We feel very lucky to find such a great location to showcase our extended University of Kansas product, while also servicing our Lawrence customers with all their local and state team needs. It is a truly remarkable milestone and even better that our 100th location is in the state where it all started."

The new Lawrence location will be the largest Rally House store in Lawrence and feature the Official Kansas Jayhawks Athletics Store including custom KU basketball jerseys, autographed basketballs and the most diverse selection of Jayhawks products anywhere. With the excitement around NIL player rights, the store will include unique products featuring current and former Kansas athletes.

In addition to Kansas Jayhawks, the store will include K-State Wildcats, KC Chiefs and Royals and Sporting as well as other local colleges like Washburn, Pitt State and Fort Hays State. And true to their roots, the store will include locally themed products like Wizard of Oz, Sunflowers and delicious BBQ sauces.

This is the second Rally House store opening in 2022 with additional locations planned in other markets, including Texas, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in their 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100 locations across 12 states.

