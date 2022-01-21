Rockport, Maine Pursues Digital Transformation

ROCKPORT, Maine, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Rockport, Maine where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The town recently partnered with GovPilot , a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Rockport are working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital services that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. This new software from GovPilot will make it easier for citizens when they need to apply for building permits, work with the Planning and Codes office, Planning Board, Zoning Board of appeals, and when inspections are needed to be performed. The Planning Office will also receive notifications through this software about reported non-emergency concerns.

The town will deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be reviewed and resolved in an efficient manner.

Planning and Development Director, Orion Thomas said, "I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Rockport by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. We are excited to partner with GovPilot to provide residents first-class digital government services."

Thomas added, Digital services are essential to cost effective, transparent public safety and services. Our goal is to be a modern, responsive local government for our constituents, businesses, and visitors."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Rockport on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Rockport."

