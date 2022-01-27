Bristow Group Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Friday, February 4, 2022, to begin at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by dialing 800-289-0720 for domestic or +1 856-344-9142 for international, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 1829005. A telephone replay will be available through February 18, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on February 18, 2022, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

