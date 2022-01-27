IGT Achieves "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" Designation by Human Rights Campaign Foundation IGT continues diversity and inclusion leadership with perfect score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index for workplace equality

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the global company the coveted "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" designation. The nation's leading benchmarking survey for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace, the CEI evaluates corporate policies and practices to measure an employer's commitment to workplace equality.

IGT joins the ranks of a record-breaking 842 U.S.-based companies to receive a perfect CEI score this year. The educational arm of the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, the HRC Foundation rated businesses on detailed criteria across four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

"IGT earning the HRC Foundation's 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' designation is a reflection of our commitment to provide a workplace culture that is welcoming, equitable and empowering to LGBTQ+ employees across the globe," said Vincent Sadusky, IGT CEO. "I wish to thank our approximately 11,000 employees worldwide, especially members of PRIDE with IGT, who together with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion embrace and activate IGT's core values and contributed to this milestone achievement."

"This designation reinforces that IGT's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is focused on impact," said Melissa Pursley, IGT Vice President and COO IGT Indiana and Co-Executive Sponsor of PRIDE with IGT. "Many in the LGBTQ+ community still struggle to thrive at work, and as a senior leader at IGT and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am proud that IGT has taken consistent steps to ensure that this is not the case for our colleagues."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to IGT for achieving the title of 'Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

Since 2018, IGT has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make the Company a more attractive and inclusive employer. Some of these actions include:

Introducing gender affirming medical benefits for transgender employees.

Offering competitive benefits for same sex partners, regardless of marital status.

Creating gender neutral restrooms at major IGT campuses.

Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes.

Establishing and supporting PRIDE with IGT , an employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity and Inclusion Group.

Facilitating both mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and anti-harassment commitments.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

