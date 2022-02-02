Univar Solutions Expands Houston Solution Center with Addition of Homecare and Industrial Cleaning Laboratory

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today followed up on its commitment to lead technical innovation for the chemical and specialty ingredient industry with the addition of a full-service homecare and industrial cleaning laboratory to its flagship Solution Center in Houston, Texas. A hub for innovation, product testing and application development, this latest investment will further enable Univar Solutions to help its customers better respond to shifts in consumer demand, regulatory changes and ingredient trends with a particular focus on sustainable and natural solutions. A dedicated team of scientists, chemists and technical experts, backed by the latest equipment, analytics and advanced testing processes, will partner with customers and suppliers to help deliver next-generation homecare and industrial cleaning products for better performing and more environmentally friendly solutions.

"The fast-growing and ever-evolving nature of the cleaning industry means companies need a valued partner with deep expertise and the latest technology who can help drive technical innovation to bring better sustainability and accelerate the time to market," explained Aaron Lee, global vice president of homecare and industrial cleaning. "We're excited to offer our customers and suppliers access to a truly world-class technical facility staffed by some of the cleaning industry's brightest minds, where together we can help create greener, more sustainable products and solutions for a better world."

Across homes, industries and other institutions, the demand for effective, environmentally conscious and sustainable cleaning products is accelerating, particularly in response to the global pandemic and an increase in ingredient literacy. Operating at the intersection of science and technology, the scientists, chemists and technical experts across Univar Solutions' global network of Solution Centers work to help bring simpler, cleaner and more sustainable and effective products to market across the homecare and industrial cleaning, beauty and personal care, food ingredients, pharmaceutical ingredients and other markets.

"With our finger on the pulse of ingredient trends, we're combining deep industry and technical knowledge with the latest technology, testing and processes to help brands more efficiently bring new and more environmentally friendly products to market, enter new industry segments, reformulate existing products and respond to consumer demand," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director of global Solution Centers for Univar Solutions. "The expansion of our flagship facility in Houston, Texas, is just one piece of a global network of solution centers that help support our diverse portfolio of global customers and suppliers."

Among other services, the laboratory will offer efficacy testing of cleaning products, as the homecare and industrial cleaning industry continues to adapt to the changing demands that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help bring more sustainable options to the market. End product applications expected to be developed at the facility include industry staples such as detergents, cleaners and disinfectants.

