Asian Hall of Fame Announces Season with Presenting Sponsor Wells Fargo Wells Fargo is Presenting Sponsor of new season that advances social justice, inter-racial collaboration and overcomes anti-Asian hate

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame announced Wells Fargo as a new Presenting Sponsor of Season 2022. Programming advances social justice, and awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs, and early-career fellows.

(PRNewsfoto/Asian Hall of Fame) (PRNewswire)

"Wells Fargo and its legacy of excellence is aligned with Asian Hall of Fame's mission to advance cross-cultural collaboration, socioeconomic equity, and philanthropic impact in the communities we mutually serve," said Maki Hsieh, President and CEO of Asian Hall of Fame.

The sponsorship heightens synergies for publicity, marketing, hospitality, community and executive engagement. Wells Fargo will have a significant presence in Asian Hall of Fame's cultural, policy and diversity programs in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

"Wells Fargo is proud to join Asian Hall of Fame in our shared commitment to strengthen Asian and diverse-led businesses, community and commercial development, and diversity, equity and inclusion," said Mary Knell, CEO of Pacific Northwest Commercial Banking for Wells Fargo.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame overcomes anti-Asian bias by correcting the undervaluation of Asian contributions in America and worldwide. Programming includes forums, podcasts, cultural celebrations, albums accelerating Asians in music, and mobile game advancing women and girls in STEAM. Inductees last year were executive Indra Nooyi, actor Ken Jeong, among others.

Wells Fargo Bank will be introduced to media and inductees at the Lunar New Year Tiger Party on February 5 hosted at the private studio of The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger. The press conference is followed by a private concert featuring Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian violence by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programming culminates in an induction ceremony that has honored martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs and early-career fellows. For more information, visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org .

