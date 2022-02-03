CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"I'm proud to report that our team delivered the highest single quarter revenue in Company history, representing a 13% increase to the year-ago quarter, with $13.8 million in net sales for the quarter, and a 49% gross margin. Additionally, we recorded $24.0 million in revenue for the fiscal year-to-date, achieving a 20% increase over the year-ago period. This is a testament to the hard work of the entire team and our deployment of increased capital towards overall brand awareness to drive top-line growth during our critical holiday season and beyond," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard.

"We achieved a nearly 50% increase in our direct-to-consumer business, charlesandcolvard.com, bolstering our Online Channels segment net sales to be the highest in Company history and underscoring the significance of this channel for the Company's growth," continued Mr. O'Connell.

"We continued to execute against our strategic initiatives, expanding product assortment, increasing our overall site performance in order to increase customer engagement and launching livestream shopping events. These efforts marked our sixth sequential quarter of profitability, delivering $1.5 million in income from operations and $0.04 earnings per diluted share," concluded Mr. O'Connell.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Launched expanded assortment in lab grown diamond and moissanite, including flexible bangles, tennis necklaces, Zodiac medallions, petite rings and men's rings;

Partnered with U.S. Soccer to design and create 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cup Champions rings;

Featured on Steve Harvey's Steve on Watch digital broadcast program;

Announced grand opening of a wholesale distribution center in Panyu, China ;

Presented at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference; and

Participated in the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference.

Financial Summary for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

(Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2020)

Net sales increased 13%, to $13.8 million for the quarter, compared with $12.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard.com, moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play, exclusively e-commerce outlets, net sales increased 23% year over year, to $9.3 million , representing 68% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $7.6 million , or 62% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.

In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and retail customers, net sales decreased 3% year over year, to $4.4 million , representing 32% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $4.6 million , or 38% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Finished jewelry net sales increased 28% to $10.5 million for the quarter, compared to $8.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loose jewel net sales decreased 17% to $3.2 million for the quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses increased 52% to $5.3 million for the quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased investment in marketing strategies in preparation for the holiday season.

Income tax expense increased to $283,000 for the quarter, compared to $500 in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $1.2 million , or $0.04 earnings per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net income of $2.5 million , or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis were 31.3 million for the quarter, compared to 29.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in our weighted average shares outstanding was driven by an increase in option exercises since the prior period.

Financial Summary for the First Six Months of Fiscal 2022

(Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Six Months Ended December 31, 2020)

Net sales increased 20% to $24.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $20.1 million in the year-ago period.

Online Channels segment net sales increased 22% year over year to $14.7 million , representing 61% of total net sales, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $12.1 million , or 60% of total net sales in the year-ago period.

Traditional segment net sales totaled $9.3 million , a year over year increase of 16%, representing 39% of total net sales, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $8.0 million , or 40% of total net sales, in the year-ago period.

Finished jewelry net sales increased 29% to $16.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $12.6 million in the year-ago period.

Loose jewel net sales were $7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of 4%, compared to $7.5 million in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses increased 52% to $9.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to $6.3 million in the year-ago period.

Year-to-date income tax expense for the six months ended December 31,2021 increased to $406,000 , compared to $1,000 in the year-ago period.

Net income decreased 41% to $2.0 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to net income of $3.4 million , or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Financial Position

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $21.3 million as of December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $100,000 from $21.4 million as of June 30, 2021, a $4.4 million increase from the year ago quarter and a $2.1 million increase over the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total inventory increased to $31.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $29.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The Company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

Charles & Colvard will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events .

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

A replay of this conference call will be available until February 10, 2022 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 2813984. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events .

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements expressing expectations regarding our future and projections relating to our products, sales, revenues, and earnings are typical of such statements and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations, and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in predicting the future. You should be aware that although the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, our actual results may differ materially from those projected, stated, or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, (1) our business, financial condition and results of operations could continue to be adversely affected by an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related global economic conditions; (2) our future financial performance depends upon increased consumer acceptance, growth of sales of our products, and operational execution of our strategic initiatives; (3) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of general economic and market conditions; (4) we face intense competition in the worldwide gemstone and jewelry industry; (5) a failure of our information technology infrastructure or a failure to protect confidential information of our customers and our network against security breaches could adversely impact our business and operations; (6) we are subject to certain risks due to our international operations, distribution channels and vendors; (7) our business and our results of operations could be materially adversely affected as a result of our inability to fulfill orders on a timely basis; (8) we are currently dependent on a limited number of distributor and retail partners in our Traditional segment for the sale of our products; (9) we may experience quality control challenges from time to time that can result in lost revenue and harm to our brands and reputation; (10) seasonality of our business may adversely affect our net sales and operating income; (11) our operations could be disrupted by natural disasters; (12) sales of moissanite and lab grown diamond jewelry could be dependent upon the pricing of precious metals, which is beyond our control; (13) our current customers may potentially perceive us as a competitor in the finished jewelry business; (14) we depend on a single supplier for substantially all of our silicon carbide, or SiC, crystals, the raw materials we use to produce moissanite jewels; if our supply of high-quality SiC crystals is interrupted, our business may be materially harmed; (15) if the e-commerce opportunity changes dramatically or if e-commerce technology or providers change their models, our results of operations may be adversely affected; (16) governmental regulation and oversight might adversely impact our operations; (17) the execution of our business plans could significantly impact our liquidity; (18) the financial difficulties or insolvency of one or more of our major customers or their lack of willingness and ability to market our products could adversely affect results; (19) negative or inaccurate information on social media could adversely impact our brand and reputation; (20) we rely on assumptions, estimates, and data to calculate certain of our key metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; (21) we may not be able to adequately protect our intellectual property, which could harm the value of our products and brands and adversely affect our business; (22) if we fail to evaluate, implement, and integrate strategic acquisition or disposition opportunities successfully, our business may suffer; (23) our loan, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, as administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, or the SBA, was forgiven in full and may be subject to review for compliance with applicable SBA requirements for six years from the date the loan was forgiven; (24) some anti-takeover provisions of our charter documents may delay or prevent a takeover of our company; and (25) our failure to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements could result in the delisting of our common stock, in addition to the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur except as required by the federal securities laws, and you are urged to review and consider disclosures that we make in the reports that we file with the SEC that discuss other factors relevant to our business.

- Financial Tables Follow -

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 13,753,135

$ 12,146,790

$ 24,033,446

$ 20,073,083 Costs and expenses:





















Cost of goods sold

7,033,946



6,167,708



12,050,496



10,363,763 Sales and marketing

4,079,035



2,480,571



6,809,187



4,218,503 General and administrative

1,189,559



977,528



2,773,835



2,185,564 Total costs and expenses

12,302,540



9,625,807



21,633,518



16,677,830 Income from operations

1,450,595



2,520,983



2,399,928



3,395,253 Other income (expense):





















Interest income

490



1,126



845



4,586 Interest expense

-



(2,466)



-



(4,905) Loss on foreign currency exchange

-



(72)



(34)



(603) Total other income (expense), net

490



(1,412)



811



(922) Income before income taxes

1,451,085



2,519,571



2,400,739



3,394,331 Income tax expense

(283,473)



(494)



(406,102)



(988) Net income $ 1,167,612

$ 2,519,077

$ 1,994,637

$ 3,393,343















































Net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.07

$ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.06

$ 0.12























Weighted average number of shares used

in computing net income per common

share:





















Basic

30,287,677



28,804,265



30,159,543



28,795,424 Diluted

31,315,488



29,262,702



31,237,948



28,980,009

















































CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

June 30, 2021

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,260,765

$ 21,302,317

Restricted cash

5,050,000



144,634

Accounts receivable, net

3,647,127



1,662,074

Inventory, net

12,492,151



11,450,141

Note receivable

250,000



250,000

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,781,448



952,065

Total current assets

39,481,491



35,761,231

Long-term assets:











Inventory, net

19,348,160



17,722,579

Property and equipment, net

1,417,380



875,897

Intangible assets, net

233,400



209,658

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,605,817



3,952,146

Deferred income taxes, net

5,945,671



6,350,830

Other assets

49,658



49,658

Total long-term assets

30,600,086



29,160,768

TOTAL ASSETS $ 70,081,577

$ 64,921,999















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 4,870,745

$ 2,774,373

Operating lease liabilities

774,024



566,083

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,487,724



2,281,807

Total current liabilities

8,132,493



5,622,263

Long-term liabilities:











Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,230,281



3,600,842

Accrued income taxes

10,821



9,878

Total long-term liabilities

3,241,102



3,610,720

Total liabilities

11,373,595



9,232,983





























Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

30,595,047 and 29,913,095 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021,

respectively

56,902,098



56,057,109

Additional paid-in capital

25,787,933



25,608,593

Accumulated deficit

(23,982,049)



(25,976,686)

Total shareholders' equity

58,707,982



55,689,016

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 70,081,577

$ 64,921,999



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 1,994,637

$ 3,393,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

238,210



271,061 Stock-based compensation

478,411



195,293 Provision for uncollectible accounts

52,000



5,514 Provision for sales returns

652,000



662,000 Inventory write-off

232,000



105,000 Provision for accounts receivable discounts

29,250



9,581 Deferred income taxes

405,159



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(2,718,303)



(3,066,219) Inventory

(2,899,591)



1,862,843 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

(483,054)



62,095 Accounts payable

2,096,372



(815,659) Accrued income taxes

943



988 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

43,297



(273,784) Net cash provided by operating activities

121,331



2,412,056











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchases of property and equipment

(775,705)



(244,688) Payments for intangible assets

(27,730)



(26,538) Net cash used in investing activities

(803,435)



(271,226)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Stock option exercises

545,918



114,999 Net cash provided by financing activities

545,918



114,999











NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(136,186)



2,255,829 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

21,446,951



14,617,234 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 21,310,765

$ 16,873,063











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for interest $ -

$ - Cash paid during the period for taxes $ -

$ 8,961



Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,260,765

$ 21,302,317 Restricted cash

5,050,000



144,634 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 21,310,765

$ 21,446,951

