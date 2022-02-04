The Energy Venture Investment Summit, Hosted In-Person in Golden, Colorado, Brings Entrepreneurs, Energy Investment Professionals and Industry Together to Share Ideas and Provide Capital to Innovations That Will Shape the Future of Energy

EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines Announce Keynote Panels, Presentations and Participating Companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit, Hosted In-Person in Golden, Colorado, Brings Entrepreneurs, Energy Investment Professionals and Industry Together to Share Ideas and Provide Capital to Innovations That Will Shape the Future of Energy

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally-recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, announced its Keynote speakers and presenting company line-up for The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom, in-person and on campus in Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, February 16th & Thursday, February 17th, 2022.

With more than 30 participating companies, key themes for the event will include carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, solar, advanced materials testing equipment and technology, and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

Qualified members of the investment community are invited to register to attend the Summit to hear presentations and meet with management teams from the conference's lineup.

Keynote Speakers and Panel Discussions Include:

Lunch Keynote - Siggi Meissner , President, Energy Transition and Industrial Automation of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) will provide a discussion around the Company's investment in geothermal and its role in the energy transition. will provide a discussion around the Company's investment in geothermal and its role in the energy transition.

Morgan Bazilian , Director of the Colorado School of Mines . With extensive experience as former lead energy specialist at the World Bank, Deputy Director at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and a senior diplomat at the United Nations, Mr. Bazilian has over two decades of experience in the energy sector and is regarded as a leading expert in international affairs, policy and investment. His book, Analytical Methods for Energy Diversity and Security, is considered a seminal piece in energy finance and security. Director of the Payne Institute and a Professor of public policy at the. With extensive experience as former lead energy specialist at the World Bank, Deputy Director at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and a senior diplomat at the United Nations, Mr. Bazilian has over two decades of experience in the energy sector and is regarded as a leading expert in international affairs, policy and investment. His book, Analytical Methods for Energy Diversity and Security, is considered a seminal piece in energy finance and security.

Digital Technology Panel discussion, led by ENGAGE, will explore technology that can create efficiencies and lower costs in the broader energy landscape by automating workflows and help identify where investment is needed in the digital energy space. The panel will feature will explore technology that can create efficiencies and lower costs in the broader energy landscape by automating workflows and help identify where investment is needed in the digital energy space. The panel will feature Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and GMT Exploration

Angel and Venture Capital Panel discussion, led by Valisa Berber-Thayer , Associate with Haynes Boone will explore the world of venture investing and how investors and companies can achieve success. The panel will feature Matt Eastwick , Managing Director with Jim Reddinger , energy transition pioneer and former President and CEO of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. will explore the world of venture investing and how investors and companies can achieve success. The panel will feature, Managing Director with Javelin Capital and, energy transition pioneer and former President and CEO of Stabilis Solutions, Inc.

Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage Panel will be led by BloombergNEF and feature and feature Cemvita Factory and Wolf Carbon Solutions

Venture Company lineup includes:

American Hydrogen - American Hydrogen has created an all-encompassing solution for the development of low carbon hydrogen generation and distribution infrastructure. - American Hydrogen has created an all-encompassing solution for the development of low carbon hydrogen generation and distribution infrastructure.

Aureus Energy Services - An ESG-focused water management company using sustainable and disruptive technologies to provide low-cost water management, treatment and recycling solutions. - An ESG-focused water management company using sustainable and disruptive technologies to provide low-cost water management, treatment and recycling solutions.

Corrolytics - An innovative technology startup company founded from more than a decade of groundbreaking research to solve microbiologically influenced corrosion problems for assets in the oil and gas industry. - An innovative technology startup company founded from more than a decade of groundbreaking research to solve microbiologically influenced corrosion problems for assets in the oil and gas industry.

Cowboy Clean Fuels - Utilizes non-productive coalbed methane (CBM) reservoirs and agricultural byproducts to produce low carbon Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) through natural biological processes akin to anaerobic digestion. - Utilizes non-productive coalbed methane (CBM) reservoirs and agricultural byproducts to produce low carbon Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) through natural biological processes akin to anaerobic digestion.

ESal - After more than a decade of research, ESal has developed a revolutionary technology to change reservoir wettability by altering injected water chemistry. - After more than a decade of research, ESal has developed a revolutionary technology to change reservoir wettability by altering injected water chemistry.

Exum Instruments - Builds instruments and software ecosystems to increase the speed of development and discovery, offering easy access to high-performance at a low-cost. The Company's first instrument, The Massbox™, is the first Laser Ablation Laser Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometer (LALI-TOF-MS) instrument on the market, capable of analyzing any sample you can throw at it. - Builds instruments and software ecosystems to increase the speed of development and discovery, offering easy access to high-performance at a low-cost. The Company's first instrument, The Massbox™, is the first Laser Ablation Laser Ionization Time of Flight Mass Spectrometer (LALI-TOF-MS) instrument on the market, capable of analyzing any sample you can throw at it.

FLITE Material Sciences - Created in 2018 to develop the emerging science of surface functionalization into commercial utility at industrial scale, FLITE's patented laser techniques make permanent textures that prevent rust and contamination on surfaces to improve the durability and safety of products and slash costs in the aerospace, oil and gas, medical, automotive and maritime sectors. - Created in 2018 to develop the emerging science of surface functionalization into commercial utility at industrial scale, FLITE's patented laser techniques make permanent textures that prevent rust and contamination on surfaces to improve the durability and safety of products and slash costs in the aerospace, oil and gas, medical, automotive and maritime sectors.

Hydroacoustics Inc. - For over 45 years, Hydroacoustics Inc. (HAI) has been a world leader in the design and manufacture of unique high power, broadband, low frequency underwater acoustic sources based on continuous wave and impulsive source technology. The Company is currently in development of the Oil Recovery Tool (ORT), an acoustic source-based down-hole tool for increased oil production and prolonged lifetime of existing wells. - For over 45 years, Hydroacoustics Inc. (HAI) has been a world leader in the design and manufacture of unique high power, broadband, low frequency underwater acoustic sources based on continuous wave and impulsive source technology. The Company is currently in development of the Oil Recovery Tool (ORT), an acoustic source-based down-hole tool for increased oil production and prolonged lifetime of existing wells.

HydroStar - HydroStar USA has created the world's first completely green electrolyte to produce low-cost hydrogen without pollution. - HydroStarhas created the world's first completely green electrolyte to produce low-cost hydrogen without pollution.

Iron-IQ - A modern cloud-native SCADA platform allowing customers to remotely monitor and control any device from anywhere in the world. - A modern cloud-native SCADA platform allowing customers to remotely monitor and control any device from anywhere in the world.

Landgate - The leading provider of information and data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land resources: solar, wind, carbon, oil & gas, minerals and water. - The leading provider of information and data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land resources: solar, wind, carbon, oil & gas, minerals and water.

Mtarri, Inc. - Newly patented EORGAS technology allows a higher economic return coupled with environmentally sound production of crude oil that targets conventional, unconventional, and heavy oil reservoirs that are marginally economic and having no local source of CO2. - Newly patented EORGAS technology allows a higher economic return coupled with environmentally sound production of crude oil that targets conventional, unconventional, and heavy oil reservoirs that are marginally economic and having no local source of CO2.

PetroFunders - PetroFunders is a fintech-powered investment platform that unlocks a variety of tax-efficient fund vehicles providing oil & gas investment exposure, previously unavailable to most individual investors. - PetroFunders is a fintech-powered investment platform that unlocks a variety of tax-efficient fund vehicles providing oil & gas investment exposure, previously unavailable to most individual investors.

Photon Vault - Photon Vault is provider of grid-scale electricity storage services that leverage a novel energy storage media to deliver the lowest grid-connected cost for four or more hours of energy storage. - Photon Vault is provider of grid-scale electricity storage services that leverage a novel energy storage media to deliver the lowest grid-connected cost for four or more hours of energy storage.

Prieto Battery, Inc. - Prieto is poised to commercialize a solid-state battery that will deliver transformational performance. It's unique 3D battery architecture enables both high power and high energy density that provides longer range, faster charging and operations in extreme cold and heat. - Prieto is poised to commercialize a solid-state battery that will deliver transformational performance. It's unique 3D battery architecture enables both high power and high energy density that provides longer range, faster charging and operations in extreme cold and heat.

Remote Gauge - Remote Gauge is a complete level monitoring system that replaces the traditional hand-gauge method of measuring well-site storage tanks. The patented, stand-alone sensor is self-contained, solar-powered, and satellite-connected and precisely measures oil level, water level and fluid temperature. It delivers daily production reports, fluid drop alerts and custom alarms of any type to a simple, intuitive internet portal. The data is block-chain encrypted, and no apps or downloads are required. - Remote Gauge is a complete level monitoring system that replaces the traditional hand-gauge method of measuring well-site storage tanks. The patented, stand-alone sensor is self-contained, solar-powered, and satellite-connected and precisely measures oil level, water level and fluid temperature. It delivers daily production reports, fluid drop alerts and custom alarms of any type to a simple, intuitive internet portal. The data is block-chain encrypted, and no apps or downloads are required.

TAQ Energy - TAQ Energy is a new generation plugging and abandonment company with a primary goal to support the O&G industry by positively impacting the environmental footprint. TAQ brings together emerging technology and engineering efficiencies along with carbon offsets to provide unique value. - TAQ Energy is a new generation plugging and abandonment company with a primary goal to support the O&G industry by positively impacting the environmental footprint. TAQ brings together emerging technology and engineering efficiencies along with carbon offsets to provide unique value.

Uplift Solar - Uplift Solar extends the possibilities of clean, renewable solar energy to places and applications it has not before reached. The Company's power electronics, embeddable inside solar panels and intelligent, improve power production while reducing the costs to do so for nearly all solar panel form factors. - Uplift Solar extends the possibilities of clean, renewable solar energy to places and applications it has not before reached. The Company's power electronics, embeddable inside solar panels and intelligent, improve power production while reducing the costs to do so for nearly all solar panel form factors.

US Strategic - The Company was founded to leave a positive environmental legacy for future generations by capturing carbon dioxide and locking it away in safe and useful materials. US Strategic has developed patented technologies that seek to address two major challenges our nation is facing: the socio-economic effects of climate change and the foreign dominance of many critical and strategic mineral supply chains. - The Company was founded to leave a positive environmental legacy for future generations by capturing carbon dioxide and locking it away in safe and useful materials. US Strategic has developed patented technologies that seek to address two major challenges our nation is facing: the socio-economic effects of climate change and the foreign dominance of many critical and strategic mineral supply chains.

Please visit the conference website at www.theenergyventuresummit.com for the most up to date list of presentations and schedule of events.

Summit Format: The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute, in-person presentation that will be webcast live to registered participants on the Summit website at www.theenergyventuresummit.com and recorded for replay to a world-wide audience on The Energy Venture Investment Summit website, and EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news website. Presenting companies and investors will have an opportunity to meet over cocktails and preview their presentations at Wednesday afternoon's Kickoff Networking Event.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors, with other registration classifications available at a minimal cost. All attendees can register for the Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com. In addition to in-person and online access to all company presentations, panel discussions and keynote speakers, registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet over cocktails during the Summit kickoff prior to their presentations, as well as at Thursday's breakfast and keynote lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies through EnerCom during the Summit.

