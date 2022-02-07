Ashley Stores Promoting Heart Health Month in Partnership with Heartworks

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley is proud to partner with HeartWorks through the support of Ashley's President and CEO, Todd Wanek and his wife Karen. Their philanthropic contributions have helped accelerate the expansion of the HeartWorks network and progress towards a cure for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). While bringing awareness to our partnership during February (Heart Health month), we are challenging our employees and customers to take part in a Heart Healthy Challenge, learn more about Heartworks, and raise funds to help find a cure for CHD. Follow along on Ashley's social media, February 13-19th, to learn how to stay heart healthy from the comfort of your own home!

Ashley (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with HeartWorks on this campaign. Ashley's purpose is to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us. With this campaign, we hope to inspire others to support HeartWorks so they can enrich the lives of those who truly need it," said Todd Wanek, President & CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries.

The 7-day Heart Healthy Challenge was created to engage customers with the Ashley brand in a new way and to bring awareness to the amazing work HeartWorks does to find a cure for CHD. Some of the activities highlighted in the challenge include preparing a heart healthy recipe designed by Chef John Gleason, a 30-minute at home cardio video with F45 trainer Taylor LaGuardia and more.

"Ashley's commitment to heart health is not new; Since 2010, Todd Wanek and his wife Karen have been instrumental in funding groundbreaking clinical trials for curing congenital heart defects," stated Ali Olson, Director of Development, HeartWorks. "Thanks to the Waneks, HeartWorks has been able to build a community of likeminded changemakers to further their mission and change outcomes for those born with heart defects."

Understanding that the health of our world is reliant on science, Ashley and the Wanek family have long focused on innovative medical research and the benefits it can bring to so many people. As a result, the Wanek family has raised and made personal gifts of tens of millions of dollars toward a variety of medical research organizations. The Todd and Karen Wanek Family Foundation at Mayo Clinic was founded in 2010 and supports research into how and why heart disease develops and progresses, and potential cell-based therapies to repair heart tissue.

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,075 locations in 64 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyhomestore.com. "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

About HeartWorks

HeartWorks was created in June 2020 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation to advance the product development pioneered by the Todd and Karen Wanek Family Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), founded at Mayo Clinic in 2010. HeartWorks has designed a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together physicians, scientists, and engineers to find and develop treatments for the most severe forms of congenital heart defects (CHD) and furthering advanced research in genetics, stem cell biology, clinical trials, and cell-based manufacturing.

