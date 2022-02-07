Electrofuels Innovator Infinium™ Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Leader ENGIE for One of the Largest Announced Commercial Scale E-fuels Facilities in Europe

New 'Reuze' project will convert more than 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide waste annually into e-fuels for shipping and aviation in Europe

New 'Reuze' project will convert more than 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide waste annually into e-fuels for shipping and aviation in Europe

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium, a leader in electrofuels, announced a strategic partnership with ENGIE to develop a facility that would produce ultra-low carbon Infinium electrofuels at scale for the local transportation industry. The new 'Reuze' project includes the development of one of Europe's largest announced CO2 conversion hubs, located in France, which will enable the conversion of hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal into clean electrofuels for the European market.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for Infinium and electrofuels in Europe," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle. "The future production facility in France is a demonstration of the huge commitment global industry leaders like ENGIE are making to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation, shipping and truck fleets. This unique partnership is also a great example of what can happen when leaders from manufacturing, energy, government and technology come together with a shared mission."

Infinium electrofuels technology converts renewable power into green hydrogen, then uses the green hydrogen and waste CO2 to produce ultra-low carbon fuels. This unique approach offers an integrated end to end process to produce fuels directly on-site. These fuels are an instant replacement for traditional jet fuel and diesel, and can be directly used in planes, ships and truck fleets without changes in infrastructure or engine design. With this facility, Infinium is helping to meet local demand for sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon shipping, and comparable projects are in development by Infinium in other global energy hubs.

The 'Reuze' project will leverage one of the largest electrolyzer systems announced to date in Europe and is designed to neutralize 300,000 tons of CO2 per year using CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal's local steel production activities. With support from French authorities in the region, this new project has the potential to transform Dunkirk into one of the most notable circular carbon economy hubs in the world.

"We are proud to develop this large-scale project which combines innovative solutions with the ambition to speed up carbon neutrality. Hydrogen and e-fuels will play an important role towards the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors and the sustainability of large transportation companies" said Sébastien Arbola, EVP ENGIE Thermal Generation, Hydrogen and Energy Supply. "By targeting commercial operations by 2026, Reuze is supporting ENGIE's ambitious strategy to deploy 4 GW green hydrogen production capacity by 2030."

About Infinium Infinium™ is a leading innovator in the clean fuels space. The company's proprietary technology converts carbon dioxide and hydrogen into ultra-low carbon fuels—known as electrofuels—for use in today's planes, ships and truck fleets. Infinium electrofuels can be used directly in existing engine designs, enabling transportation providers to reduce harmful emissions and meet their carbon reduction goals. For more information, visit www.infiniumco.com .

