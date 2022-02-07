The Patch Boys Franchise Experiences Unprecedented Growth in 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patch Boys , America's first, largest and most trusted drywall repair franchise company, today announced that the company saw extraordinary growth and record sales from 2020 to 2021 by nearly doubling the number of new franchisees and growing existing location sales revenue by 50%.

(PRNewsfoto/The Patch Boys) (PRNewswire)

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic played out, The Patch Boys has seen an increased demand for services as people spend more time in their homes and invest in upgrades and renovations. Given the nature of their work in peoples' homes, the franchise continued to prioritize safety measures and accommodate customers' varying comfort levels.

The company's success can also be attributed to a unique labor market and an increase in owners from diverse backgrounds, many looking to leave the corporate world and start a business of their own.

"From an airplane pilot seeking a career pivot that would allow him to spend more time at home to a former hospital administrator who dreamed of owning her own business, we've seen an incredible increase in new franchisees across the country, all with unique backgrounds," said Ted Speers, President of The Patch Boys.

In 2022, The Patch Boys' growth is focused on training new franchisees, hiring additional support and continuing to add technology-driven resources throughout the network as the company scales its successful business model nationwide.

"In spite of the pandemic and other challenges, The Patch Boys has overwhelmingly excelled in its first two years within the BELFOR Franchise Group," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group. "We're proud of their quick rise to be one of the most accessible, affordable home-based franchises in the industry."

To learn more about The Patch Boys' services near you, click here . For franchise opportunities, click here.

About The Patch Boys

The Patch Boys, America's first and most-trusted drywall repair franchise company, provides drywall repair and installation, ceiling and plaster repair, popcorn ceiling removal and texture matching for commercial and residential locations. Founded in 2008, The Patch Boys has expanded to over 120 franchise locations across the U.S. and the company has been nationally recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Connect Magazine and Franchise Business Review for its fast growth and high-quality home-service offerings. The Patch Boys is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group , a division of BELFOR Property Restoration , the world's largest property restoration company. For more information about The Patch Boys services visit https://thepatchboys.com/ . For more information about franchising with The Patch Boys, visit https://thepatchboysfranchise.com.

CONTACT: Alexandra Chamberlain

BELFOR Property Restoration

610.529.1502

alex.chamberlain@us.belfor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Patch Boys