Safehold Names Brett Asnas as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Brett Asnas has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer at iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR), Safehold's founder, largest shareholder and external manager. He has also been appointed as Safehold's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Asnas has been with iStar for over 12 years, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets.

"Brett has a been a valuable member of the senior executive leadership team, helping deliver on some of the company's most critical capital market and financial objectives," said Jay Sugarman, Safehold's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to build a new, modern ground lease industry, Brett's market insight, financial expertise and ability to innovate will help propel our next phase of growth."

"I am excited and honored to take on this new role at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Mr. Asnas. "I look forward to continue working with the team to execute on our core strategic initiatives and enhance value for our shareholders."

Mr. Asnas has been responsible for overseeing corporate finance initiatives, strategy, financial planning & analysis, and execution of debt and equity capital markets activity. His transaction experience spans across term loans, unsecured and secured notes, credit facilities, mortgage and mezzanine financing, preferred equity, convertible notes, IPO's and secondary offerings. Mr. Asnas joined iStar in 2008 and previously held positions in the real estate private equity business at Fortress Investment Group, the real estate investment banking division at Nomura Securities, as well as structured finance advisory at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Asnas holds a B.S. degree in Finance from the School of Management at Binghamton University.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

