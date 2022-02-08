AGAT Announces Major Tech Breakthrough: Real-Time Data Loss Prevention for Webex

JERUSALEM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2021 WebexOne premier collaboration event, Webex announced their partnership with AGAT Software to offer real-time data loss prevention (DLP) for Files and Messages sent in Webex. A real-time DLP solution is crucial to effectively manage and protect your confidential data.

Until now, the only option in the market has been near-real-time DLP which is a reactive approach that deals with sensitive information after reaching the destination user. This approach leaves a compliance gap allowing other collaborators to view and save the content sent before it is deleted. For companies concerned with protecting their sensitive data, near-real-time DLP is not sufficient anymore. No one wants their data in the wrong hands even for a few seconds.

"As businesses expand their ways of internal and external communication, having a true real-time data loss prevention solution becomes even more pressing." says Yoav Crombie, Co-founder & CEO of AGAT Software. "The Webex real-time DLP solution ensures that your sensitive data does not reach the destination even for a second."

AGAT was chosen to be among the first few companies to implement the new Webex API for real-time file inspection and is the only company in the world to offer real-time inspection for Webex messages. This challenge requires decrypting both the SSL layer as well as handling the Webex encryption keys of the content that is encrypted end to end.

DLP policies are set to detect sensitive information in everyday Webex communications. The objective of AGAT's real-time DLP solution is to block at source, sensitive data such as financial data (credit card numbers), intellectual property (inventions) and personal information (PII) from being sent in a Webex Space to unauthorized internal or external users, whether by accident or on purpose.

AGAT also offers a range of file related controls. AGAT's real-time DLP solution can block files based on parameters such as file type and file size. File sharing between specific groups, users or domains can also be blocked.

This video shows how Webex real-time DLP blocks at source both files and messages and how the destination user does not receive the sensitive information even for a second. Both the end users and IT admin also get notifications and incidents are audited in the admin portal.

About AGAT Software – AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in compliance, security, and productivity for Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services such as MS Teams, Webex, Skype, Zoom and Slack. Among AGAT's main capabilities are Ethical wall, Real-time DLP, eDiscovery and Governance.

