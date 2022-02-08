AKC REUNITE ANNOUNCES 100th GRANT DONATED THROUGH ADOPT A K-9 COP MATCHING GRANT PROGRAM

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, announced today that 100 grants have been donated to police departments throughout the nation through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The 100th Adopt a K-9 Cop grant was given to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Sylva, NC sponsored by The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) with AKC Reunite matching the funds raised three-to-one. The USPCA has been a top participating sponsor in the program.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

"We are thrilled to have donated 100 grants through the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. "K-9 police dogs are a vital asset to law enforcement agencies nationwide and these grants help local police departments acquire police dogs, contributing to increased safety in their communities."

"The United States Police Canine Association is excited to assist the AKC Reunite program, which helps provide funding for new and additional police canines to law enforcement across the country," added Don Slavik, Executive Director for the USPCA.

A total of 100 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.



AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

The AKC Reunite Canine Support and Relief Fund has donated more than $9 million since 2002 for disaster preparedness and relief causes that impact our nation's pets, like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

