Veteran executive will help provide an enhanced client experience enabling Balentine to continue to scale efficiently; duties include leading the firm's operations, technology, and human resources strategies.

Balentine Appoints Jennifer Dangar Chief Operating Officer Veteran executive will help provide an enhanced client experience enabling Balentine to continue to scale efficiently; duties include leading the firm's operations, technology, and human resources strategies.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balentine, an independent wealth management firm advising on nearly $6 billion of assets, has hired Jennifer Dangar as Chief Operating Officer. Jennifer is a highly accomplished executive who was most recently the Chief of Corporate Operations at Jackson Healthcare.

Jennifer Dangar (PRNewswire)

Balentine has experienced explosive growth and welcoming a seasoned executive of Jennifer's caliber as COO is a key step in positioning it to continue thriving as a firm committed to innovation, continuous improvement, and exceptional client service.

"Jennifer is a proven leader with a strong track record of balancing strategic imperatives and operational excellence," said Adrian Cronje, Balentine's CEO. "We're confident she will help us to build on our position as the dominant independent wealth management firm in the Southeast."

"Jennifer shares our core values and is a strong leader and innovative thinker with a growth mindset," continued Adrian. "We are extremely pleased to welcome her to the Balentine team."

Jennifer's immediate goals include improving upon Balentine's operational platform so that it may continue to grow and scale in the most efficient way while leading its technology strategy to ensure that company and client data are secure and readily accessible. As Balentine continues experiencing record growth, the firm aims to remain an employer of choice in its industry by cultivating a culture where motivated people flourish. In support of this effort, Jennifer will implement a human resources strategy to continue attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent.

Prior to joining Balentine, Jennifer led corporate operations and shared services for 16 companies and 1,300 associates within Jackson Healthcare's portfolio. She has also served in key leadership roles at The Weather Company, an IBM Business, Discovery Communications, and Turner Broadcasting. She is involved on several boards in the Atlanta community, is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, a member of YPO (Young President s Organization) and has been recognized as a "Woman Who Means Business" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, amongst other accolades.

About Balentine: Balentine provides comprehensive advisory services for entrepreneurs and business owners, family office services for complex families, and global asset allocation strategies for institutions. As an employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine managers nearly $6 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.

Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Media Contact: Liz Thomas, lthomas@balentine.com

Balentine Logo (PRNewsfoto/Balentine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Balentine