Big Box Retailer Makes "Significant" Investment in Indoor Farming Retailers see systems similar to GrowPods sold by ACTX as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that major companies are now investing in Controlled Environment Indoor Farming, often referred to as "Vertical Farming."

According to the New York Post, Walmart is "significantly" investing in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.

These indoor farms provide "high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land," according to the Post. "The method also doesn't use pesticides, and the produce can be grown year round near the point of distribution, increasing the reliability of supply."

Walmart's investment comes as grocery stores are under pressure to have more environmentally friendly practices, and are facing unprecedented shortages and empty shelves.

Walmart said that under the deal, leafy greens will be delivered to the company's California stores and will help sustainably increase the food supply.

Controlled Environment Farms can grow more food per square foot compared to traditional farming, while using less water and land. The method also does not use chemical insect control. It also permits produce to be grown all year near transportation centers or the point of consumption, which increases the dependability of supply and lowers the carbon footprint associated with trucking food across the nation.

Advanced Container Technologies (ACTX) sells Controlled Environment Indoor Farms called GrowPods.

"Controlled Environment and Vertical Farming is quickly becoming a popular way to grow organic food close to major urban centers," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "The perception that high-quality food grown indoors is inaccessible or expensive is about to change, as the nation's largest retailer starts filling their shelves with affordable, nutritious, and ultra-clean indoor grown greens."

Advanced Container Technologies is a leading distributor of GrowPods.

For more information on GrowPods or Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

