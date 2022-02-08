Car Capital Partners with RightWay

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital is an automotive FinTech company that enables their dealer partners to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions. They continue on their rapid growth path with the addition of strategic dealer partner, RightWay. Like Car Capital, RightWay believes underserved consumers deserve quality vehicles regardless of credit or financial situation. Car Capital is currently being implemented in nine of 43 RightWay stores and will expand to all locations by the end of 2022.

"We are privileged to welcome RightWay as a valuable Car Capital partner," said Justin Tisler, co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "RightWay shares our values to make the car buying process easier for customers with challenging credit backgrounds."

"Car Capital could not be happier for an amazing partner like RightWay to join our growing network of dealer partners," said Cory R. Cox, chief revenue officer at Car Capital. "We appreciate RightWay for their dedication to getting underserved consumers into the best vehicles for them."

Car Capital has developed a proprietary, fully digital platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS) to give every dealer partner the power to approve 100% of consumers, regardless of credit history, that come into their dealerships. Dealer partners can make immediate modifications to deal terms in real-time based on the economics of each unique car and consumer. Car Capital's innovative SaaS technology enables RightWay customers to feel confident in the ability to purchase a vehicle at their dealerships. And dealer partners make back-end profit off their sales based on performance, instead of requiring them to reach a minimum portfolio size.

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at press@carcapital.com or visit carcapital.com.

