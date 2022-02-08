CertiPath Appoints Jeff Torello as Chief Technology Officer

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertiPath, an innovator and leader in high-assurance identity, credential, and access management services for highly regulated environments, announces the appointment of Jeff Torello as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mr. Torello is a seasoned technology professional who is passionate about software engineering, cybersecurity, team development, and team culture. He brings more than 25 years of IT systems management, software development, and cybersecurity expertise to his new position. Mr. Torello has a wealth of experience in establishing, leading, and growing modern, high-performing teams. Before joining CertiPath in 2018, He spent two decades at Intel Corporation and then at Cree, Inc. He recently published his first book, Crash Course - Leadership in a Remote First World , which provides strategies for leveraging soft skills and business acumen and is applicable to any industry.

"CertiPath works to hire the best technical minds with entrepreneurial leanings. Jeff has exceeded all expectations and the quality of our products have increased 10-fold. This promotion is as much about merit as it is removing any constraints on how Jeff wants to apply his unique skillset to CertiPath's future," said Jeff Nigriny, CertiPath's Founder and CEO.

Upon joining CertiPath, Mr. Torello opened CertiPath's Research Triangle Park office in North Carolina and united the software engineering, QA//test, and DevOps environments in a single, co-located, and closely-knit Agile team. He led a sweeping product re-design and re-factorization effort that delivered a modern, component-based UX/UI and an optimized backend architecture design relying on microservices, REST APIs, GraphQL, and message queues and laid the groundwork for containerization.

Mr. Torello holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Information Systems. He also holds a CISSP certification.

ABOUT CERTIPATH

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, CertiPath develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable high-assurance credentials in the federal government and commercial industries. CertiPath continually meets the demands of the ever-changing landscape of network security by applying its unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing customer networks to the highest level of validation. For more information about CertiPath, visit www.certipath.com.

