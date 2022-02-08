CGI releases its 2021 CSR Report demonstrating progress and adding new targets across strategic priorities

Stock Market Symbols

Net-zero strategy includes target to transition all data centers to 100% renewable energy by 2023





MONTRÉAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, demonstrating its CSR commitments, progress and performance across the company's global operations to meet its three global strategic priorities: people, communities and climate. The report, titled "Our commitment to a more inclusive and sustainable world," also highlights CGI's significant new targets, key performance indicators, and revised priority definitions to reflect CGI's alignment with ever-evolving social, economic and climate change trends.

Report highlights

70% reduction in total CO2 emissions since 2014, demonstrating progress toward CGI's target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, with certain geographies reaching net-zero prior to that date

69% of data center electricity from renewable sources, with a target set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in all data centers by 2023

112,000 beneficiaries of our STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and educational programs worldwide, already exceeding the target to provide learning on in-demand digital skills to more people than the number of CGI employees

Nearly 50,000 hours granted for pro bono and volunteering activities, with a new target set to implement pro bono projects across all of CGI's business units by 2026

51% of significant suppliers assessed on environmental and social criteria, with a target set to assess 70% by 2025

"CGI's 2021 Report outlines our CSR priorities that have increased in importance as we continue to make a strong commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive world," said President and Chief Executive Officer George D. Schindler. "As such, our engagement and presence in many communities around the globe make positive contributions to society by leveraging our expertise in driving forward sustainability and innovation."

CGI aligns its CSR reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and with other reporting requirements such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Global Compact.

People

CGI champions digital inclusion for all and accelerated its actions to improve access to technology and business education through various local initiatives. In alignment with its global commitment to equip the future digital workforce, over 460 STEM@CGI educational programs were delivered worldwide throughout 2021, reaching approximately 112,000 beneficiaries.

As part of a core People focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, CGI has set a new 3-year target to achieve the same diversity representation at the leadership levels as the company as a whole.

Communities

CGI commits to positively contributing to society by sharing IT and business expertise through social impact projects, local economic initiatives and support of employees' pro bono and volunteering engagements. To mark the company's 45th anniversary last year, CGI launched #CGIForGood, a year-long campaign that shines a spotlight on 45 projects that benefit the communities in which we live and work, including vital solutions to help mitigate the challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, over half of CGI's business units worldwide implemented pro bono projects. The company has now set a new target to help 100% of its business units implement pro bono projects by 2026.

Climate

CGI demonstrates its commitment to an environmentally sustainable world through projects delivered in collaboration with clients and through operating practices, supply chain management, and community service activities. The company has reached a total of 70% reduction in its CO2 emissions since 2014, and almost 50% of total energy usage across operations comes from renewable sources.

Data centers are a key way of servicing clients and represent nearly half of CGI's overall energy consumption. Following a company-wide commitment last year to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, CGI announced a new target to achieve 100% renewable electricity in all of its data centers by 2023.

To read CGI's 2021 CSR Report and to learn more about the company's CSR efforts in general, visit cgi.com/csr.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

