CLAIRE'S APPOINTS LAURIE ANN GOLDMAN CHAIR OF BOARD OF MANAGERS One of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, Laurie Ann brings more than 30 years of experience and excellence in consumer brand building

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC today announces the appointment of Laurie Ann Goldman as Chair of the company's Board of Managers. The election expands the Board to ten managers, building on its expertise across disciplines including brand marketing, retail operations, merchandising, finance, accounting, investment and strategic planning.

A leading global executive, Laurie Ann has more than 30 years of management and operating experience building consumer businesses across the retail and apparel, film and television, hospitality, and food and beverage industries. She previously served as the CEO of Avon North America, the CEO of Spanx for 12 years and in leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and Macy's.

Laurie Ann's appointment also continues Claire's strong representation of female leaders, who account for 50% of the Board. Laurie Ann succeeds Samantha Algaze, who has served as Board Chair since 2018. Ms. Algaze will continue to serve on the board alongside Claire's CEO Ryan Vero and non-executive directors Carmen Bauza, DeAnn Brunts, Samantha Lomow, Arthur Rubinfeld, Paul Best, Patrick Fallon, and Theophlius Killion.

"As a successful executive, Laurie Ann's wealth of experience at building consumer products companies makes her an outstanding choice for Chair of the Board of Managers," said Samantha Algaze. "I am confident Claire's is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership, and I look forward to serving with her on the Board as Claire's continues to grow and thrive."

"Laurie Ann's incredible track record, dedication to brand evolution and operational excellence, as well as her unique perspective, complements our vision and will be instrumental in further ensuring long-term success as we strengthen the power and reach of our brand," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's. "We are pleased to welcome her as our new Chair and know she will be a tremendous asset as we advance the growth of Claire's."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Claire's Board of Managers during this exciting time as the team builds on the strong legacy of Claire's and accelerates its leadership as a global brand," said Laurie Ann Goldman. "I look forward to joining this visionary management team to make a positive impact on the continued success of Claire's."

Over the course of her career, Laurie Ann was named one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, one of JWI's Top Ten Women to Watch and Ad Age's Top 50 Marketing Executives, receiving the AJC National Human Relations and Leadership Award along with Madeleine Albright. She is a member of The Committee of 200, Economic Club, Chief Executives Organization and Women Corporate Directors. Laurie Ann currently serves as a member on the board of directors for Guess? Inc., Joe & the Juice (General Atlantic), European Wax Center, Inc., 101 Studios (Yucaipa), Terminix Global Holdings Inc., ClubCorp (Apollo) and Newlight Technologies. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at www.clairestores.com.

