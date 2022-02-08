CORA Physical Therapy Expands Wisconsin Presence with Acquisition of Alliant Physical Therapy Group Company also Grows in Georgia and North Carolina with Additional Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA" or "the Company"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced today that it has expanded its footprint in southern Wisconsin with the acquisition of Alliant Physical Therapy Group ("Alliant"), a seven-clinic operation in Milwaukee and Kenosha. CORA also recently broadened its presence in Georgia with the addition of Can Do Physical Therapy ("Can Do") in Jesup and in North Carolina with Keck Physical Therapy ("Keck PT"), in Hendersonville.

Alliant was founded in 2009 by Chad Novasic, with clinics in Milwaukee, Shorewood, Hales Corner, Racine, Salem and Kenosha. The clinics offer a wide variety of general physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative orthopedic rehabilitation, sports medicine, treatment for workplace injuries, concussion, chronic pain and health and wellness coaching. The acquisition of the Alliant clinics brings the total count in Wisconsin to 17, giving CORA a significant presence there.

Barry Arem, PT started Can Do in 2002 as the first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Jesup, GA. The clinic offers general orthopedic physical therapy, with specialties in sports medicine, aquatic therapy, pelvic health and pain management. With the addition of Can Do, CORA now operates 11 clinics in coastal GA.

Keck PT was founded in 2003 by Robert Keck, PT, MPT. The clinic offers general physical therapy, orthopedic, sports and cardiac rehabilitation, strength training and conditioning, and treatment for vertigo and balance disorders, among other specialties. The Keck acquisition brings the North Carolina total to 16 CORA clinics statewide.

Dennis Smith, CEO and President of CORA Physical Therapy, said, "We are delighted to welcome these new companies to the CORA team, whose top quality clinics and therapists will expand our geographic reach and augment our existing services. Our growth through these new partnerships enable us to provide clinically excellent services to even more people within the communities we serve."

CORA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm. Terms of these transactions were not disclosed.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc./CORA Physical Therapy ( www.coraphysicaltherapy.com ) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates 258 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $44 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid‐sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value‐added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please visit www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

