DIANE VON FURSTENBERG TO RECEIVE JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG WOMAN OF LEADERSHIP AWARD

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion industry icon, author, and esteemed philanthropist, Diane von Furstenberg, succeeds Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the recipient of the 2022 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.

On March 11, 2022, at the Library of Congress, von Furstenberg will be honored at an exclusive invitation-only formal ceremony and gala where she will be presented with the third annual RBG Award at the Nation's Capitol.

Prior to her passing, the prestigious award was established by Justice Ginsburg with Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation. This legacy award is designed to acknowledge and celebrate exceptional women who have devoted themselves to the betterment of society, regardless of background, place and purpose.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents everything I admire," said von Furstenberg. "She was the embodiment of justice, strength, and character. To get an award in her name is a great honor."

David M. Rubenstein, told the selected guests at a private ceremony and dinner at the Library of Congress last December in honor of The Queen, "The RBG Award is positioned to become the most significant recognition of women in leadership globally. As Chairman, I look forward to turning this vision into reality." Mr. Rubenstein said today, "On behalf of the RBG Award Voting Council and Nominating Committee, I congratulate Diane von Furstenberg on this exceptional honor. It is well deserved."

"I have admired Diane von Furstenberg my entire adult life," said the RBG Award creator and sponsor, Julie Opperman. "However, what I have learned about her as a result of our selection process, I now respect von Furstenberg beyond what words can express. She serves as an inspiration to all who know her, and to all who will learn about her for generations to come."

The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation is a privately funded foundation that devotes its resources in part to the U.S. judiciary and legal community. The Foundation also assists select causes and organizations that focus on issues critical to the betterment of society in the areas of human rights, medical research and support, literacy, libraries, and the arts.

Established in 1996 by former Chairman and President of West Publishing Company, Dwight D. Opperman, the foundation further cemented Mr. Opperman's countless philanthropic endeavors. Mr. Opperman designated Julie Opperman as the Foundation's sole representative to continue his numerous charitable efforts. The Foundation is the sponsor of two major awards: The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award and the Edward J. Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award.

