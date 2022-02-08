Health Recovery Solutions Earns 2022 Best in KLAS for Remote Patient Monitoring for Third Straight Year

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) , the nation's leader in remote patient monitoring, has been awarded the 2022 Best in KLAS distinction for Remote Patient Monitoring in the " 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services ", for the third consecutive year.

Health Recovery Solutions recognized as Best in KLAS for Remote Patient Monitoring for third straight year (PRNewswire)

"Receiving this designation for the third consecutive year is surreal for our team. It is the culmination of our dedication to our clients and their patients and it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to put the very best technology in the hands of patients and their loved ones so they can transition to home safely," said HRS CEO and co-founder, Jarrett Bauer. "Our product is built on client feedback. We would not be the company we are today without their continuous push for innovation and we are incredibly grateful for their support."

Since 2012, HRS has partnered with the nation's leading healthcare organizations to optimize clinician workflow, reduce readmissions, decrease costs, and improve patient outcomes. The HRS product suite is designed to monitor patients across all acuity levels—from the sickest polychronic populations to low-risk patients looking for ways to easily engage in their care. Today, HRS has over 400 clients across all 50 states and monitors over 400,000 patients. With over 45 client case studies, the HRS technology has proven effective in producing clinical, operational, and financial outcomes with nearly every common disease state and in nearly every type of care setting.

"This past year was about innovation. We deployed Tableau as our enterprise reporting platform to bring the most advanced analytics in the industry to our clients. Our product team launched an automated billing functionality to allow for real-time reimbursement reporting and we upgraded our logistics service to include remote installations of all equipment and technology. We heard exactly what our clients needed to improve clinical workflows and outcomes and we delivered on that. We're excited to deliver updated interfaces, stronger integrations, innovative peripherals, and incredible partnerships in 2022," said HRS COO and co-founder, Rohan Udeshi.

The Best in KLAS designation is a third-party consumer-centric review that recognizes the efforts of technology partners to help healthcare organizations in their mission to deliver exceptional patient care. HRS surpassed all competitors with a final score of 91.5 out of 100, with nearly 30 clients providing full reviews of their technology in over a dozen categories. The nearest competition fell a staggering 16% below HRS, with a 77.6 rating.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said KLAS President, Adam Gale. "The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendor."

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) provides leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email marketing@healthrecoverysolutions.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLASresearch.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions