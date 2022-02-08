LIT Method Appoints Fitness Franchise Industry Mogul Mike Abramson to Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by Marcy Venture Partners and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, LIT Method , the wellness and tech company known for its innovative, high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), announces the hiring of Mike Abramson as Chief Strategy Officer. The news comes on the heels of the brand's launch of its franchise opportunity — a first of its kind hybrid digital and physical experience set to reimagine the future of fitness franchising.

Abramson's more than two decades of senior leadership experience, combined with his passion and commitment to excellence in franchising, brings immense value to the LIT Method executive leadership team. With an aggressive growth goal of awarding 100 units over the next 12 months, Abramson will spearhead LIT's innovative expansion into the fitness franchise space.

"When we made the decision to create a whole new kind of franchise opportunity, we knew there wasn't a stronger candidate for this position," said Justin Norris, Co-Founder & CEO of LIT Method. "Mike has the proven track record with fitness franchise brands, and he consistently meets and exceeds goals. But more than that, he saw right away the unique opportunity we're trying to outline for entrepreneurs and the versatile experience we're introducing for clients. That's the kind of eye, determination, and alignment on vision we need in order to grow our brand through franchising."

Abramson's career spans both the entrepreneurial and corporate landscapes. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer for Xponential Fitness Inc. While acting as COO, Abramson served on the IPO steering committee, playing a pivotal role in taking Xponential Fitness public. Previously, Abramson served as President of D1 Training, where he led the franchise model from its founding, to receiving a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, to its solidification as one of the most successful franchised fitness brands in America.

After 15 years plus in the fitness industry, Abramson has become a well-known and respected leader. "I've worked with Mike a lot over the years and when it comes to boutique fitness brand expansion, there's nobody better," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of ClassPass. "Mike knows what makes — and sustains — a legacy fitness brand. Franchising at scale requires a very granular understanding of how quickly the fitness world can change, and there's no one out there more adept at strategic leadership and more equipped to handle that kind of growth."

"As someone always looking to be at the cutting-edge of the fitness franchise space, I jumped at the opportunity to be part of a nationally recognized brand while being on the ground level of an emerging concept with tremendous potential," said Abramson. "I truly believe LIT Method will reimagine the future of fitness. No other fitness concept has LIT's hybrid studio and showroom model, and its proprietary Low Impact Strength Machine. I'm eager to use my experience to accelerate company-wide success to scale nationwide and to welcome franchise partners to the LIT family."

LIT Method began as a passion project by husband-and-wife founders Justin and Taylor Norris , which has evolved over the years while staying true to its steadfast promise to deliver results not injuries. The duo opened their first flagship studio in West Hollywood in 2017 and in May 2020, they formally launched the patent pending LIT Strength Machine — the world's first all-in-one Pilates reformer , water rower , and strength trainer. LIT's hybrid model offers multiple revenue streams in the form of virtual training , LIT Labs with direct-to-consumer products , and its brick-and-mortar group fitness program.

With investments from Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) and former Los Angeles Dodger and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, franchisees will have the unique chance to get in on the ground level of a highly sought-after brand with a lucrative franchise opportunity.

LIT Method is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities and who are involved with their community, have a passion for fitness, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. LIT Method offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees will enjoy the benefits of world-class training and ongoing support. Interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from $200K- $500K, with discounts available for multi-unit signings. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join the LIT Method team will receive a 15% discount off the initial franchise fee.

Through its Los Angeles-based fitness studio, LIT On-Demand platform, and patent pending multifunctional LIT Strength Machine, LIT Method delivers a first of its kind, high-intensity, low impact strength training workout. Created by husband-and-wife duo, Justin and Taylor Norris, LIT is a combination of physical therapy, injury prevention, and personal training — and the LIT Strength Machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and strength trainer. Known for delivering on its promise of 'no running, no jumping, and no weights,' the method is designed to build bodies, not break them. Learn more about LIT Method and its franchise opportunity at www.litmethodfranchise.com and follow LIT Method on Instagram @litmethod .

