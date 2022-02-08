Savvas Learning Company's Experience Physics Program Wins Tech & Learning Best of 2021 Award

New high school curriculum lauded for hands-on and virtual inquiry activities that maximize student engagement and enable teaching and learning from anywhere

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its Experience Physics high school program has been named a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Best of 2021. Experience Physics is a brand-new physics curriculum that implements an interactive instructional model that uses the exploration of phenomena to drive student engagement.

Experience Physics was recognized in the secondary education category as an "educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students." The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Best of 2021 contest focused on "outstanding products" for supporting teaching and learning — no matter the learning environment.

"Exploring physics concepts through everyday phenomena helps students relate the study of physics to their own lives. Their level of interest and inquiry is further enhanced when student-driven activities are designed to reach every learner," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are honored that Tech & Learning has recognized Experience Physics as an exceptional product that offers students compelling activities with interactive technology to make learning physics engaging and fun."

Experience Physics places students center stage as they question, investigate, and make sense of phenomena with experiential learning experiences that connect physics to the real world. The cutting-edge program features an innovative learning model in which students first interact with phenomena through hands-on and virtual activities before completing readings and math practice in the interactive Student Experience Handbook .

With a wealth of interactive content accessible on Savvas Realize , one of the publishing industry's most versatile learning management systems, Experience Physics delivers flexibility to every teacher and personalized instruction to every student to support learning anytime, anywhere. Designed to appeal to students' diverse learning styles, the curriculum offers many exciting explorations into scientific inquiry, including:

Inquiry Investigations created by Flinn Scientific , an exclusive partner of Experience Physics, with features such as inquiry labs available in four versions, videos, data set activities, engineering workbenches, and performance-based assessments, for an engaging student experience. created by, an exclusive partner ofwith features such as inquiry labs available in four versions, videos, data set activities, engineering workbenches, and performance-based assessments, for an engaging student experience.

Virtual labs that give all students access to compelling phenomena and advanced scientific equipment.

Claim-Evidence-Reasoning exercises that support student understanding of phenomena over time.

PhET™ simulations that engage students in an intuitive, game-like environment and offer accompanying worksheets that connect simulations to the content.

Boclips® videos that present physics concepts in an easy-to-understand way.

Process-focused math support with tutorial videos and sample problems that are broken down for clarity and process guidance.

The Experience Physics program provides comprehensive coverage and assessment of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Its curriculum is supported by the widely-used 5E (Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate) Model of Instruction that promotes active learning in which students collaborate to solve problems and investigate new concepts.

Tech & Learning's panel of educators evaluated the nominations based on a set of criteria that included the product's ability to support different learning environments and student needs, value, versatility, and ease of use.

"Experience Physics is a great resource. … By being hosted on the (Savvas) Realize platform, it allows teachers to track students' engagement as well as monitor progress," remarked Tech & Learning's judges. "This product gives teachers a complete physics curriculum that will spark students' interest and help motivate them to learn. Getting students excited about physics is a plus."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY'S SCIENCE SOLUTIONS

Students learn science best when they DO science. That's why Savvas Learning Company develops K-12 science solutions that put the focus on the student experience, combining high-interest content with interactive technology and a variety of hands-on and digital activities designed to reach every learner. Developed by leading authors and educators, our modern science programs incorporate STEM instruction and phenomena-based learning, a key feature advanced by the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), to drive students' real-world inquiry and develop deep understanding. Our innovative and engaging programs include elevateScience , Miller & Levine Biology , Environmental Science , Experience Physics , and the award-winning Experience Chemistry . Since being introduced to the market last fall, Experience Chemistry has been honored with the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Science Learning Solution," the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution," and the Tech & Learning "Best of 2020" Award.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

