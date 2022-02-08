Top 100 Best Cities for Retired Singles in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Retired Singles. Among the ranking factors are budget, including cost of living index and property price; climate; infrastructure; human safety, including risks of natural disasters, water and air quality, cancer risks, and life expectancy; and community of people of retirement age who are single.

While it is no surprise, Florida has long been a prime U.S. retirement destination, grabs the top honors for the state with the most entries on the list, the best city for retired singles nationally is Cypress Lake, Florida. This Lee-County community is experiencing rapid growth and has a reputation for being a haven for retirees.

The top five cities in the U.S. for retired singles:

Cypress Lake, Florida (#1)

Indian River Estates, Florida (#2)

Cocoa Beach, Florida (#3)

Juno Beach, Florida (#4)

Inverness, Florida (#5)

In addition to Florida, North Carolina (Hendersonville, #8), Illinois (Lincolnshire, #12), and New Jersey (Mansfield Township, #23) all make an appearance in the top 25.

The prevalence of Florida in the report reflects the state's status as a tax-friendly, warm-weather haven for retirees willing to risk living in an area prone to frequent hurricanes. Interestingly, Arizona, which is similarly regarded as being tax-friendly towards retirees, with a warm, hurricane-free climate, only places two communities on the list (Bisbee, #36 and Catalina Foothills, #74). This could be explained by the fact that single retirees increasingly choose an active lifestyle, which Florida's many beaches and miles of coastline promote.

