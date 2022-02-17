Bible Fellowship Church Homes Notifies Residents of Data Security Incident

WHITEHALL, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bible Fellowship Church Homes, Inc., dba Fellowship Community ("Fellowship Community"), a faith-based continuing care retirement community located in Pennsylvania, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to certain current and former Fellowship Community residents. Fellowship Community has sent notification of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On August 6, 2021, Fellowship Community became aware of unusual activity within its network environment. Upon discovering this activity, Fellowship Community immediately took steps to secure its environment and launched a thorough investigation with the assistance of digital forensics experts. The investigation determined that certain Fellowship Community data may have been accessed or acquired without authorization on July 31, 2021. Fellowship Community thereafter began a thorough review of the potentially affected data. This review concluded on February 1, 2022, and revealed that some individuals' personal and protected health information may have been contained therein. Fellowship Community thereafter worked diligently to gather up-to-date contact information needed to notify all potentially affected individuals.

Fellowship Community is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on February 16, 2022, Fellowship Community provided notice of this incident to the potentially affected individuals. In so doing, Fellowship Community provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Fellowship Community takes the security and privacy of resident information very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information, and/or health insurance information.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Fellowship Community, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. Fellowship Community is working with cybersecurity experts to take steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Fellowship Community has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm Eastern time and can be reached at 1-833-783-1443.

SOURCE Bible Fellowship Church Homes, Inc., dba Fellowship Community