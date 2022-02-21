Doogee V20 Launches With A Massive Discount Promo

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global launch date for the Doogee V20 5G rugged phone has been set for February 21st by DOOGEE. The first rugged phone with an AMOLED display originally valued at $399.99 will debut at $299.99. This price will only be available for the first 1000 purchases on Aliexpress, Doogeemall, and Banggood.

DOOGEE V20 2K AMOLED Display High-End Display For Immersive Visual Experience (PRNewswire)

When the users consider the features included, the V20 represents excellent value for money. The 1.05" rear display will undoubtedly catch the users' attention. The back display designed for keeping up with notifications, music control, and checking battery levels, can also be customized. On the front, however, the V20 features the well-known Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 2400*1080 resolution. It measures 6.43" in length and can display a wide variety of colors including very deep blacks.

The back also comes in 2 finishes and 3 colors. The Wine red and Knight black colors are complimented with a carbon-fiber finish while the Phantom grey comes with an AG frost finish.

Because of its IP68 and IP69K ratings, the device is waterproof, drop-proof, and dustproof as usual. It is also MIL-STD-810G compliant.

Memory-wise, the V20 has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a TF card. The rugged phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery, and the included 33W fast charger charges the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours. It also supports 15W wireless.

The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main camera, a 20MP night vision camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera is a 16MP selfie sensor.

Other features include NFC, support for four navigation satellites, game mode, an advanced cooling system, a custom button, Corning Gorilla Glass display protection, dual 5G nano-SIM support, a virtual toolkit, and many more.

Doogee V20's value for money is out of this world. The $299.99 is only available for a limited period after which it will return to its original price of $399.99 on AliExpress. With coupons, you can get it at even lower prices. Visit the official V20 website to learn more about this product.

Sales: doogeemall@doogee.cc

Partnership: marketing@doogee.cc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenzhen Doogee Hengtong Technology Co., Ltd