Speira to Acquire and Integrate Real Alloy Europe

Speira customers will benefit from more high-quality products with a low carbon footprint

As part of Speira, Real Alloy Europe will continue to provide significant third-party recycling services to the European aluminium industry

GREVENBROICH, Germany, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speira today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the European business ("Real Alloy Europe") of Real Alloy. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Real Alloy Europe is a leading European recycler of aluminium and magnesium scrap and related byproducts, with seven facilities and approximately 600 employees across Germany, Norway, France and the United Kingdom. The acquisition will enhance Speira's ability to utilize recycled metal in its production and deliver high-quality, low carbon rolled aluminium products to its customers.

Speira CEO Einar Glomnes said, "The integration of Real Alloy Europe into Speira will accelerate our strategy of creating closed loops from scrap to final product and back. We look forward to investing further in Speira's and Real Alloy Europe's combined capabilities to meet the market's demand for sustainable and circular solutions."

"Following the acquisition, Speira will continue to focus on delivering third-party recycling services to existing and new customers of Real Alloy Europe. We will be serving the whole European aluminium industry, working closely with customers across the value chain," said Glomnes.

About Speira

Speira is a leading aluminium rolling and recycling company, producing approximately one million tonnes per year of aluminium rolled products. Speira operates seven manufacturing facilities and an R&D center across Germany and Norway, including its joint venture Alunorf, the world's largest aluminium rolling mill, and Grevenbroich, the world's largest rolled aluminium finishing mill. Speira has approximately 5,000 employees. Speira is proud to serve some of the most well-known companies in the global automotive, packaging, printing, engineering, building and construction industries. Speira is headquartered in Grevenbroich, Germany. For more information about Speira, please visit www.speira.com.

About Real Alloy Europe

Real Alloy Europe is a leading recycler of aluminium and magnesium scrap and related byproducts, providing metal and conversion capacity for industries including automotive, construction, aerospace and packaging. Real Alloy Europe has seven facilities located in Germany (Grevenbroich, Töging and Deizisau), Norway (Eidsvåg and Raudsand), France (Les Islettes) and the United Kingdom (Swansea), and approximately 600 employees. Real Alloy Europe is headquartered in Grevenbroich, Germany. For more information about Real Alloy Europe, please visit www.realalloy.com/eu.

