Vivek Gupta named to the list of Top 100 Staffing Leaders in 2022 Winners announced at the World Staffing Summit following a digital election process

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today announced that its President and CEO Vivek Gupta, has been named to the list of Top 100 Staffing Leaders to Watch in 2022 by Candidate.ly in collaboration with World Staffing Summit.

Every year, the World Staffing Award selects the Top Staffing Leaders to watch. These are the people who are transforming the staffing industry, offering solutions to its challenges, and setting trends for doing business more effectively. The winners were announced during the World Staffing Summit on January 28th, 2022.

Commenting on the recognition, Vivek Gupta, President, and CEO, Mastech Digital, said, "I am honored to be a winner and be counted among the Top 100 Staffing Leaders in 2022. Over the last six years, we have been on a digital transformation journey at Mastech Digital, delivering increasing value to our clients with our IT staffing and data & analytics services. I am glad that World Staffing Summit has recognized our efforts and outcomes."

Jan Jedlinski, CEO, World Staffing Summit, said, "We have endeavored to recognize the top staffing leaders in the country. Every year, World Staffing Summit and Candidate.ly jointly identify the top 100 leaders in the industry. Vivek richly deserves to be a winner, and his leadership in transforming Mastech Digital has been admirable. I congratulate Vivek on this occasion.

Earlier, Vivek has been named to the List of Top 100 Influencers in IT Staffing by Staffing Industry Analysts for several years. He has also been counted among the top 50 business leaders in the Greater Pittsburgh area by Smart 50 magazine for the last 4 consecutive years.

About World Staffing Summit:

The World Staffing Summit is the largest virtual conference for forward-thinking staffing leaders to connect & exchange trends and ideas that will shape the future of the staffing industry. Visit https://www.candidate.ly/worldstaffingsummit to learn more.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

