Westshore Roofing in San Jose Brings Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to San Francisco's South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westshore Roofing, one of California's leading roofing companies, is the first in San Jose to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Greater San Jose area including Sunnyvale , Campbell , Los Gatos , Saratoga , Cupertino , Mountain View , Morgan Hill , Gilroy , Santa Clara , Milpitas, Fremont, and Palo Alto .

"Introducing Timberline Solar™ creates local jobs, supports residents in saving money on their electricity bills, and provides clean energy in California's communities to power our homes while doing right for the environment," said Paul Fowler, owner of Westshore Roofing.

"Working with Westshore Roofing in GAF Energy's home city of San Jose is a game-changer," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "San Jose wants to lead in taking advantage of all the benefits solar has to offer to local residents, and Timberline Solar makes that happen locally."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.westshoreroofing.com .

About Westshore Roofing

Westshore Roofing Inc. has delivered roof installation expertise to homeowners in and around San Jose, CA for more than 29 years. Our team of professionals can confidently explain the installation process to you and deliver superb roofing services for your home. Contact us today to schedule your free on-site visit and estimate.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

