2022 CHEERSPORT NATIONAL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES THE POWER OF SPIRIT IN ATLANTA, GA

The CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosts over 22,000 athletes each year in downtown Atlanta. As always, with an emphasis on athlete safety, CHEERSPORT welcomed nearly 1,200 teams from across the country to compete to win a CHEERSPORT National Championship at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year's event featured meet & greets, Friday night kickoff events, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star End-of-Season Championships and the USASF Cheerleading Worlds.

"The CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship is an event with a longstanding tradition to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of young athletes, and we are excited to bring back live, in person events to cities like Atlanta to provide the opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills on stage," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams and create unforgettable experiences for young people while recognizing their hard work, dedication, and talent. We are incredibly grateful for the gym owners, coaches and parents for their unwavering loyalty and support."

While the Worlds Bid qualifying event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Friday night of the championship is where this event earns its prestige. Friday Night Live, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where athletes, coaches and fans team up for St. Jude, has taken place on the Friday night to kick off the CHEERSPORT championship since 2015. With the help and efforts of the top level 6 teams across the country, CHEERSPORT has raised more than $640,000, contributing to Varsity Brands' total amount of $11M raised for St. Jude since 2011.

For more information on the CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

