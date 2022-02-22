AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives Champion Sponsorship from The Kennel Club of Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, announces a Champion Sponsor level gift from The Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's $100,000 donation will help support CHF's robust portfolio of canine health research grants that seek to prevent, treat and cure canine disease. The Foundation is currently managing 164 active research grants studying diseases such as cancer, atopic dermatitis, diabetes, glaucoma, and more.

"The AKC Canine Health Foundation has a long and valued relationship with The Kennel Club of Philadelphia (KCP)," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "This generous gift made possible by Mr. Wayne Ferguson, President of The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, and all the KCP membership will be used to further advance our funding of research that promotes the health of all dogs, everywhere. Thank you, KCP."

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has been a member of the American Kennel Club since 1913. In partnership with Purina and NBC, KCP hosts the annual National Dog Show, which airs on NBC on Thanksgiving Day. It is the most widely watched canine event in the world, reaching nearly 20 million dog-lovers.

"Once again this year, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia is thrilled to make a donation in support of the mission of the AKC Canine Health Foundation," said Wayne Ferguson, KCP president. "The National Dog Show, NBC, and Purina help make it possible for the club to recognize CHF's ongoing important and significant work for our dogs and their people."

Thanks to the generous support of donors such as The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, CHF will continue to invest in quality canine health research so that all dogs can live longer, healthier lives. Learn more at akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $63.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

View original content:

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation