EG GROUP ANNOUNCES REBRAND OF TOM THUMB STORES Leading convenience store retailer investing $50 million to rebrand Tom Thumb locations over two years to offer an enhanced guest experience and food offerings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EG Group, one of the leading convenience store retailers in the United States, announced today it will rebrand its Tom Thumb store locations to the Cumberland Farms brand starting in May 2022. The $50 million project will span two years and include 113 Tom Thumb locations and new locations across Florida and Alabama. The rebranded locations will position the stores to lead the company in organic organizational growth.

"We are excited to embark on this rebrand and position EG America for continued growth within the industry. Completion of this project will not only benefit us financially, but will, more importantly, offer an enhanced experience for both our Guests and Team Members," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "We decided to move forward with this brand conversion after conducting extensive research that projected the tremendous growth opportunity to expand the Cumberland Farms brand. In addition to updating and refreshing all of the stores with the Cumberland Farms design, layout and equipment, we plan to bring expanded food service offerings, including a new Fried Chicken concept, to Guests in these communities."

The decision to convert Tom Thumb stores to the Cumberland Farms banner is the latest move for EG America to optimize its locations while, at the same time, continuing to grow through new store builds and acquisitions. EG America, a subsidiary of EG Group, operates over 1,700 locations across ten brands throughout the USA - Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, KwikShop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill. EG Group took a data-driven approach with an in-depth analysis of several factors including affinity to the Tom Thumb brand and competition to drive the decision to rebrand. The move will allow for full name and branding ownership over each location and drive commitment to the surrounding market.

The rebranding effort, expected to begin in May, will to take 18 to 24 months to complete. Newly rebranded locations will feature Cumberland Farms' latest design, equipment, and food menu – featuring a wide variety of hot grab-and-go food options as well as its premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. SmartPay Rewards app users will continue to enjoy savings of 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day.

The rebrand will not impact employment of current Tom Thumb Team Members. Team Members will remain employed under the Cumberland Farms brand.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

