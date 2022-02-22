Last Chance for Animals, Animal Rights Groups Renew Call for Passage of LA Rodeo Ordinance

Protest planned as Crypto.com Arena hosts Professional Bull Riders event tonight

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA), along with the Humane Farming Association (HFA) and SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), today renewed calls for the Los Angeles City Council to pass a proposed ordinance that would ban rodeo Tools of Torture, including electric prods, flank straps, and spurs. The call comes just hours before Crypto.com Arena hosts the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pluto TV Invitational event in Los Angeles.

"The animal abuse that has lined the pockets of the rodeo industry has gone on for far too long," said Chris DeRose, Founder and President of Last Chance for Animals. "The rodeo's latest PR blitz shows that it will stop at nothing to defend its barbaric practices and protect its profits. Rodeo lobbyists claim that bulls forced to compete in riding competitions have won 'the animal lottery.' Suffering gruesome injuries and being subjected to Tools of Torture hardly resembles hitting the lottery. These animals are victims of abuse for the sake of entertainment and greed, plain and simple. It's time for Los Angeles to take a stand."

LCA and other animal rights activists are hosting a rally from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena today in support of the Los Angeles ordinance to ban rodeo Tools of Torture. More than 6,000 people have already signed a petition calling on the Crypto.com Arena to cancel today's Professional Bull Riders competition. For more information about the protest, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/317547990409929/

To read more about LCA's fight to pass the Los Angeles rodeo ordinance, please read Chris DeRose's op-ed recently published by the Los Angeles Daily News: https://www.dailynews.com/2022/02/07/its-time-to-buck-the-rodeo/ .

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit.

Bull Riding Protest in Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena, 2/22/2022 (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals) (PRNewswire)

Last Chance for Animals Logo (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals