MDR Provider Difenda Launches Channel Partner Program, Appoints Channel Leader

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and SecOps-as-a-Service provider Difenda today announced the launch of its channel program and the appointment of Juliana Zaremba as strategic partnerships director. As program leader Zaremba will champion the company's overall channel strategy and channel-led growth initiative.

Announcement Marks Company's Pivot to Channel-Led Growth

"We've proudly delivered high-touch MDR and SecOps-as-a-Service to businesses directly for years," said Derek Nugent, VP of sales and marketing at Difenda. "Yet as a Microsoft-first service delivery company and certified Microsoft Gold Partner, we're able to extend Difenda's deep technical expertise to VARs in support of their business's growth. With firsthand experience on both the provider and reseller side Juliana is uniquely positioned to drive value through custom partner engagements that align to each partner's unique strategy."

Zaremba previously led strategic initiatives at CDW Canada (a subsidiary of CDW Corporation) and served as VP of client advocacy at Herjavec Group.

"Service providers and resellers collectively strive to deliver the highest caliber of security services to their customers," said Zaremba. "I'm excited to provide continued value to our current partners and extend the power of our flagship offering, Difenda Shield powered by Microsoft, to new resellers."

Through Difenda's channel program, partners can sell Difenda Shield powered by Microsoft directly or as a white label offering. The program's flexible engagement model allows the partner to customize the program in alignment with their business goals. Partners can access new capabilities and product offerings as they're released without re-negotiating their program engagement.

"The program's flexibility and customization are aspects that our current partners enjoy most and derive the greatest value from," said Zaremba. "Having the ability to expand their offering allows partners to continually meet the needs of their customers' evolving security requirements. Every business can maximize the value of their Microsoft investment through high-touch MDR capabilities, which is why we're committed to making the service available to the broadest base of resellers possible through Difenda's channel-led growth focus."

For more information on Difenda's channel program or how to become a partner visit: https://www.difenda.com/company/partners/

About Difenda

Difenda is a privately held MDR SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. It delivers 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3). Difenda's managed practice is powered solely on the Microsoft Security product platform, and it holds the Gold Security Service Provider certification and an Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection with Microsoft. Difenda's fully integrated, modular platform provides a range of advisory and offensive security services to complement customer-driven outcomes. For more information, visit www.difenda.com and follow @DifendaShield.

