Mobile IV Hydration Provider Liquid Mobile IV Expands into Arizona

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mobile IV, focused on advancing community health by delivering IV hydration and nutrition therapy in the comfort and safety of one's own home, office, or preferred location, has expanded services into Arizona. The easy-to-schedule mobile IV hydration service, also serving Kansas and Missouri, is typically at the client's doorstep within two hours of their request — accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A clinical team that includes a primary physician leader backed by nearly 20 physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and nurses, ensures that Liquid Mobile IV quickly delivers a high-quality customer experience. There is no additional fee for the mobile, on-demand service.

Founded in 2021, Liquid Mobile IV specializes in IV hydration therapy, including anti-aging, weight management, nausea and vomiting, cold and flu, performance and recovery, migraine, Myers’ Cocktail, and hangover. Whether you are looking to slow down the aging process, recover from a cold or athletic event, or improve general hydration levels, our nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians are here to assist. We operate 24x7, on-demand and are generally on your doorstep in two hours. (PRNewswire)

Liquid Mobile IV's products are specifically created for each customer's unique needs, as reported by the customer. Issues addressed range from cold, flu, nausea and migraine to weight management, anti-aging, and mental clarity. Liquid Mobile IV's tested formularies are designed to properly and efficiently improve and optimize your health.

Because IV hydration and essential nutrients are delivered directly into your bloodstream, a maximum absorption rate of up to 100% may be achievable in a reduced period of time. Recovery time may also be reduced because IV nutrients and supplements go directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive tract and directly benefitting the body systems more quickly, according to Laura Purdy, MD, Liquid Mobile IV's lead physician, family practitioner and 15-year military veteran, who is excited to expand the organization's reach into the Phoenix community.

"We can now help Phoenix-area consumers achieve their health and wellness goals with the highest standards of quality care," said Purdy. "For us, optimizing the consumer's health and safety requires that we meet them where they already are, provide them with great services, and to the extent possible, eliminate their exposure to any additional viruses or illnesses they could encounter on the way to or in a traditional clinical setting."

According to Christine Ricci, RN, CEO and managing partner, the organization's commitment to high-quality care, patient safety and wellness begins with its business partners. "We only work with pharmaceutical companies that provide FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing, as well as 503A pharmacies that offer high-quality, age-management, wellness-focused, nutritional medications. This helps ensure that we provide precisely formulated, nutrient-rich IVs that help our customers be healthy—and stay that way!"

