NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPION GYMNAST DERRIAN GOBOURNE PARTNERS WITH LEGACY LEAGUE TO LAUNCH FIRST NFT COLLECTION FOR BLACK FEMALE GYMNASTS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derrian Gobourne, NCAA national champion, 1st Team All-American and 3-time all-SEC gymnast, has inked a groundbreaking NIL deal with Legacy League to launch her "Black Girl Magic" collection, a special NFT series featuring black female gymnasts.

"I am excited to launch my Black Girl Magic NFT Collection on the Legacy League platform. Not only do their values align with mine, there is no better time to do it," said Gobourne referencing Black History Month. "It's time to celebrate, congratulate and pay honor and tribute to all of my sisters who have given so much to this sport; I want the world to see them."

Affectionately known as the "Queen of the Floor," Gobourne continues to perform in front of sell-out crowds at Auburn University, solidifying her royal status in collegiate gymnastics history.

"At a time when female student-athletes lag behind their male counterparts in the NIL ecosystem, we are excited to partner with Derrian," added Kurt Hallead, Legacy League co-founder. "Our collaboration will extend beyond NFTs as Derrian will serve as Legacy League's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ambassador. In this capacity, she will drive engagement with underrepresented athletes across the country as we continue our mission to help every college athlete cement their legacy in the collegiate sports metaverse."

Stuart Bush, CEO of Legacy League adds, "With female athletes accounting for more than 30% of our roster, we are excited to partner with a powerhouse like Derrian who is committed to both growing the participation among gymnasts of color at all levels of gymnastics, and to helping remarkable female athletes monetize their success in the sport."

College athletes can immediately create their own NFTs for free at Legacy League and earn 75% of what they sell.

ABOUT LEGACY LEAGUE

Legacy League is the premier NFT creation platform and marketplace for college athletes, universities, alumni, and sports fans. The company's proprietary NFT creation and valuation technology fundamentally changes the digital NIL landscape, allowing more athletes and universities to participate. Supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts, Legacy League is committed to delivering equal opportunities for all college athletes to monetize their brand.

Media Inquiries: media@legacyleague.com

Company Contact: info@legacyleague.com

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy League