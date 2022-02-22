OCEANIA CRUISES UNVEILS ITS 2024 AROUND THE WORLD IN 180 DAYS AND FOUR DISTINCT GRAND VOYAGE ITINERARIES

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced its highly anticipated 2024 Around the World in 180 Days itinerary in addition to four distinct Grand Voyages of 72 to 82 days in length. Featuring 96 destinations in 34 countries, the world cruise aboard the luxurious 684-guest Insignia departs Los Angeles for New York on January 14, crossing three oceans and 15 seas from the South Pacific to the coasts of Europe.

Insignia, Sydney (PRNewswire)

"Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world," said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe."

Around the World in 180 Days

The 2024 Around the World journey weaves together a lineup of destinations into a brilliant kaleidoscope of world wonders, marvelous attractions and exceptional encounters. Commencing an intriguing westward route, Insignia sails across the Pacific to legendary beauties in the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia and the Samoan Islands. She continues south toward the dramatic fjords of New Zealand and on to adventures Down Under. Navigating the most thrilling corners of Asia, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in everything from the spiritual haven of Bali and the Japanese culinary powerhouses of Tokyo and Kyoto to the dramatic landscape of Ha Long Bay and a true feast for the senses, Yangon. More revelatory explorations await on the exotic shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula, followed by experiences in jewel-box destinations across the Mediterranean and the northern reaches of Europe before crossing the Atlantic to crown the journey on the Eastern Seaboard with her final call in New York.

This epic voyage features over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs. Starting at $48,499 per person, the world cruise boasts free first-class roundtrip airfare, an array of included amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry services, a free visa package, free Internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, plus Oceania Cruises' inclusive OLife Choice amenities.

Four New Grand Voyages

In addition to Insignia's Around the World itinerary, Oceania Cruises' four new Grand Voyages range from 72 to 82 days and feature extended evening port stays plus meaningful excursions ashore that connect guests to the place, culture and people visited. Whether choosing a Grand Voyage that reveals the colorful and varied countries and cultures within the vast expanse of the Eastern world or a journey that links multiple distinct regions together, such as the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa, guests will experience the beauty of leisurely global travel with more time to indulge in the luxury and comfort of Oceania Cruises.

Grand Pacific Expedition from Los Angeles to Sydney : This 77-day voyage departs Oct. 4, 2023 , on Regatta and visits 12 countries with 10 overnights in iconic ports such as Kyoto , Shanghai , Bali and Perth . From $15,199 per person.

Odyssey of Discoveries from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo : This 82-day voyage departs Dec. 29, 2023 , on Riviera and visits 18 countries with an array of discoveries across the Arabian Peninsula, India and Asia , plus calls at less-trodden corners such as Sri Lanka and the secluded paradise of the Maldives . From $21,199 per person.

Epic Eastern Explorer from Mumbai to Tokyo : This 72-day journey departing Jan. 8, 2024 , on Riviera visits 15 countries with calls in the Maldives , Sri Lanka , Singapore , Bangkok and Seoul while also exploring Myanmar's monasteries, contrasting rural and city life in Vietnam , experiencing revered culinary traditions in Japan and more. From $19,599 per person.

Ultimate Exotic Traveler from Papeete to Cape Town : This 79-day voyage departs Feb. 19, 2024 , on Nautica with a 15-country itinerary featuring a remarkable array of top attractions such as the gorgeous lagoons of Moorea, the unique geothermal landscapes of Rotorua, the iconic Sydney Opera House, the UNESCO-protected Komodo National Park and the renowned game reserves of South Africa . From $19,999 per person.

These Grand Voyages feature extraordinary value with amenities such as free business-class airfare, free airport transfers, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery and Oceania Cruises' inclusive OLife Choice amenities like the choice of either free shore excursions, a beverage package or shipboard credit.

Detailed brochures for Oceania Cruises' 2024 Around the World in 180 Days cruise may be found here and for the 2023-2024 Grand Voyages here. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises