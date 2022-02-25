Proprietary Teaching Method Fuels Mathnasium's Global Mission

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, a leader in the math-tutoring sector, attributes The Mathnasium Method™ as the driving force behind the company's unprecedented growth that has led to over 1,100 centers worldwide. Last year, the company opened 62 new centers to help more students master math.

Throughout the pandemic, Mathnasium has remained a trusted learning advocate for countless students who were faced with distance-learning challenges and fear of falling behind. To supplement their children's education, many families have turned to Mathnasium for its flexible in-person, hybrid learning model and their remote Mathnasium@home option, which is face-to-face, online math tutoring with the same highly trained instructors found at each center.

"Our mission goes beyond helping kids with math, it's about learning through math, building up students' lifelong skills of problem-solving, processing, and opening their eyes to different ways solutions can be reached," stated Shant Assarian, CEO of Mathnasium. "It's one thing to know how to solve a math problem yourself, it's a different skillset that's necessary to teach, especially to children. For decades, our proven method has been an effective supplement to the great work teachers do in schools, and the need now is greater than ever."

Mathnasium's experienced instructors utilize proprietary teaching materials and techniques to deliver a customized learning plan designed to address each student's needs. This proactive learning approach has caught the attention of educators across the world — many of whom are choosing to join the Mathnasium franchise network. From engineers to military veterans, Mathnasium has attracted different types of people because of its proven business model with ROI potential.

Their recent acquisition by Roark Capital further enables Mathnasium to provide the most advanced technology and world-class training and support to its franchisees. The Mathnasium franchise is in high demand with key growth opportunities identified in California, Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental-education franchise, operating in 14 countries. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004. For information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mathnasium.com/franchise/.

