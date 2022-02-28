Conversion of shares in Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During February 2022, 150 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes amounts to 38,265,144.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 308,920,308 shares, of which 8,192,348 are Series A shares and 300,727,960 are Series B shares.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on February 28, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3515332/1541676.pdf PR_Conversion of shares

View original content:

SOURCE Electrolux