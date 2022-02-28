The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Outstanding fourth quarter performance punctuates strongest year in HHC's 11-year history with record-breaking annual results across virtually every segment of the business

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) (the "Company," "HHC" or "we") announced today operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements, exhibits and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the attached Appendix and the Supplemental Information, as available through the Investors section of our website, provide further detail of these results.

Full Year 2021 Highlights Included:

Reported full-year net income of $56.1 million , or $1.03 per diluted share.

Total Operating Asset net operating income (NOI), including contribution from equity investments, totaled $226.5 million in 2021, an 18.6% year-over-year increase. The strong performance of our Operating Asset portfolio was largely driven by recovery in retail, leasing volumes at our newly constructed multi-family properties, and a resurgence at Las Vegas Ballpark ® .

Master Planned Community (MPC) earnings before taxes (EBT) totaled $316.6 million in 2021, the highest amount in the history of the Company and a 51.2% year-over-year increase, attributed to outsized land sales, particularly in Summerlin ® .

Completed construction and closed on the sale of 663 units during the fourth quarter at Ward Village's fifth tower—'A'ali'i—generating $453.3 million in net revenue. Sales momentum for condos at our towers under-construction—Kō'ula and Victoria Place—and our latest tower in pre-sales—The Park Ward Village—remains at a record pace with 603 units contracted to sell in 2021. The Park Ward Village alone has contracted 459 units since launching pre-sales in July 2021 , representing 84.2% of total units.

Acquired Douglas Ranch in October 2021—a fully entitled, "shovel-ready" MPC in Phoenix's West Valley spanning nearly 37,000 acres for $600 million .

Repurchased 1,023,284 shares of common stock funded with $96.6 million of cash on hand at an average price of $94.42 per share.

Completed the sale of Century Park in December 2021—a 63-acre, 1.3 million-square-foot office campus in West Houston's Energy Corridor—generating net proceeds of $25.0 million . In 2021, HHC sold five non-core assets, resulting in $195.6 million of net proceeds after debt repayment.

The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

"We produced outstanding results during the fourth quarter which propelled HHC's full-year results to unprecedented levels in 2021," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Our performance over the past year is a clear indication that the walkable, amenity-rich communities we are creating are where today's families and educated workforce want to live, work, and play, and where leading corporations want to locate. All of our segments met or exceeded guidance for the full year, and we expect this momentum to carry into 2022 due to the strong market dynamics that exist in our communities.

"Our MPCs saw a 51% year-over-year increase in earnings in 2021 as demand for residential land from homebuilders remained exceptionally strong. Lot supply is at all-time lows in the Houston and Las Vegas regions while demand continues to accelerate due to the influx of residents leaving high-density cities. This imbalance leaves HHC well-positioned to continue its delivery of strong land sales in 2022, which will include contracting on over 1,000 lots at Douglas Ranch—HHC's latest MPC, acquired in October 2021.

"Operating Asset NOI in 2021 climbed to its highest level on record, rising 19% compared to 2020, fueled by the rapid lease-up of new multi-family product, continued improvements in retail collections, and a resurgence of activity at Las Vegas Ballpark following no Minor League Baseball season in 2020. These results demonstrate the robust demand we are seeing across the portfolio which will be met by additional product with over 2 million square feet of new development currently underway.

"It was an incredible year for condo sales at Ward Village, which achieved the highest sales volume in the community's history. During the year, we completed construction on Ward Village's fifth mixed-use tower, 'A'ali'i; made substantial progress at our two towers under construction, Kō'ula and Victoria Place; and launched pre-sales for the community's eighth and ninth condo towers, The Park Ward Village and Ulana Ward Village.

"Despite the impacts of COVID-19, supply constraints, and a tight labor market, the Seaport experienced greatly improved results and displayed remarkable resilience as evidenced by the 68% increase in visitors at Pier 17 when compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. With the addition of new restaurants and experiences—including the soon to be opened Tin Building—the Seaport should continue its reemergence as a vibrant Manhattan destination.

"The results of 2021 were achieved while reducing G&A costs by $40 million, or 33% from our pre-COVID run rate as we continue to streamline our business and focus our efforts on delivering maximized risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Our communities are well positioned to continue generating strong results over the long term and we look forward to another prosperous year in 2022."

Full-Year Highlights

Total Company

Net income increased to $56.1 million , or $1.03 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to a net loss of $26.2 million , or $0.50 per diluted share, in 2020, due to strong operating performance from MPCs, Operating Assets and Ward Village condo sales, coupled with lower general and administrative (G&A) costs compared to the prior year.

The robust financial results produced in 2021 included Operating Asset NOI of $226.5 million , a $35.4 million increase; MPC EBT of $316.6 million , a $107.2 million increase; and condominium profit of $120.9 million , a $130.0 million increase, all compared to the prior year.

Maintained a strong balance sheet with $843.2 million of cash on hand and limited near-term debt maturities after taking advantage of the capital markets and terming out a significant portion of our debt at lower rates. The strength of HHC's balance sheet has allowed us to deploy significant amounts of capital in 2021 including our acquisition of Douglas Ranch , share buybacks, and the ability to continue unlocking value through the development of new projects across the portfolio.

Sold five non-core assets in 2021, resulting in $195.6 million of net proceeds. Since the fourth quarter of 2019, HHC has disposed of 13 non-core assets totaling approximately $401.0 million of net proceeds after debt repayment.

Operating Assets

Total Operating Assets NOI, including contribution from equity investments, totaled $226.5 million in 2021, an 18.6% increase compared to $191.1 million in the prior year.

Retail NOI increased 43.9% year-over-year to $57.6 million due to higher rent collections which climbed to 88.8% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the receipt of one-time payments related to COVID-19 rent deferrals received throughout the year.

Las Vegas Ballpark generated $6.0 million of NOI as the Las Vegas Aviators ® were able to host a full Minor League Baseball season compared to a $3.6 million loss in 2020 due to no Minor League Baseball season as a result of COVID-19.

Multi-family NOI increased 75.0% to $32.9 million compared to 2020 due to accelerated lease-up in our latest developments, including Two Lakes Edge, The Lane at Waterway and Juniper Apartments, which opened in 2020 and are already stabilized at 100%, 99% and 97% leased, respectively.

Office NOI decreased 3.9% year-over-year to $109.8 million largely due to the expiration of a short-term lease in June 2020 at 9950 Woodloch Forest.

In September 2021 , we closed on the sale of three hotels based in The Woodlands for $252.0 million , generating $119.7 million of net proceeds after debt repayment. In 2021, these assets generated $5.0 million of NOI.

MPC

MPC EBT totaled $316.6 million in 2021, a 51.2% increase compared to EBT of $209.4 million in 2020.

The increase in EBT from the prior year is attributed to significant land sales at our MPCs in Las Vegas and Houston . In Summerlin alone, we closed on a large superpad spanning 216 acres which delivered $135 million in revenue during December 2021 .

At The Summit—our joint-venture, private community with Discovery Land in Summerlin—we experienced an accelerated pace in lot sales and condo closings, delivering $59.4 million in earnings to HHC. This is in comparison to earnings of $17.8 million in 2020.

The price per acre of residential land across all our communities increased 2.0% in 2021 to $583,000 per acre compared to $573,000 per acre in the prior year. The price per acre is based on the weighted average of residential acreage sold across all of HHC's various MPCs during 2021.

New home sales—a leading indicator of future land sales—increased to 2,761 homes in 2021, eclipsing 2020 new home sales of 2,724.

Strategic Developments

Completed construction at 'A'ali'i and closed on 663 units during the fourth quarter of 2021, totaling $453.3 million in net revenue. As of the end of the fourth quarter, 'A'ali'i was 89.6% sold.

Contracted to sell 144 units at our two towers under construction—Kō'ula and Victoria Place—which ended the year 89.4% and 99.1% pre-sold, respectively.

Our latest tower in pre-sales, The Park Ward Village, launched its campaign in July and ended the year 84.2% pre-sold. The sales pace for this tower has been so strong that The Park Ward Village is now Ward Village's fastest-selling tower since inception—surpassing Victoria Place which held the previous record.

In 2021, we began construction on 319,000 square feet of office and retail space, 1,124 multi-family units and 349 condominium units across several regions including The Woodlands , Bridgeland, Downtown Columbia , Summerlin, and Ward Village .

In March 2022 , Ward Village will advance the lottery for Ulana Ward Village, our ninth condominium project, which is a mixed-use residence adjacent to the new Ka Laʻi o Kukuluāeʻo Park that will offer 696 homes reserved for qualified Hawaiʻi residents.

Seaport

The Seaport reported an $18.2 million loss in NOI in 2021, a 4.4% decline in NOI compared to the prior year.

Despite the decline in NOI, total foot traffic at Pier 17 increased 68% in 2021 when compared to pre-pandemic foot traffic in 2019.

The Rooftop at Pier 17® was the site of the summer and winter versions of The Greens, the 2021 summer concert series as well as several major events including ESPN's The ESPYS.

In 2021, we opened two new restaurants by Andrew Carmellini—Carne Mare and Mister Dips—and rebranded David Chang's Bar Wayō to Ssäm Bar, all of which are located at Pier 17. These openings further establish the Seaport as a culinary hot spot which continues to attract attention and improve the Seaport's operating results despite the tight labor market and supply constraints that exist today.

Construction of the core and shell of the Tin Building is complete and the marketplace is expected to have its grand opening in the first half of 2022.

In December 2021 , we obtained final approval from the City of New York to transform the one-acre parking lot at 250 Water Street into a mixed-use development that will include multi-family rental units, office and retail space.

Also in December 2021 , we secured a ground lease extension at the Seaport for an additional 48 years from its current expiration in 2072 until 2120.

Financing Activity

In 2021, we closed on $2.1 billion of permanent financings and $628 million of construction financings to support development spending at our latest projects actively under construction.

Executing on nearly $3 billion in financings not only extended the term of our maturities but also demonstrated our ability to take advantage of what has been a historically low rate environment.

The most notable financing closed in 2021 was February's issuance of the two-tranche $1.3 billion Senior Notes due 2029 and 2031. Proceeds were used to repurchase our $1 billion Senior Notes due 2025 and to repay all of the approximately $280 million outstanding under our loans for 1201 Lake Robbins and The Woodlands Warehouse.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Operating Asset NOI is projected to experience strong leasing activity, predominately at our latest multi-family developments that will be offset by no hospitality NOI in 2022 and less non-recurring income received from COVID-related tenant payments compared to 2021. We expect 2022 Operating Asset NOI to decline 0% to 2% year over year.

MPC EBT range is projected to remain higher compared to the earnings we have generated on average over 2017 to 2020. In 2021, we experienced outsized land sales, particularly due to the closing of a 216-acre superpad in Summerlin. Superpad sales of this size do not occur every year which is reflective of the projected EBT decline in 2022. We expect 2022 MPC EBT to decline 25% to 30% year over year.

Condo sales are projected to range between $650 million to $700 million , with gross margins between 26.5% to 27.5%. Projected condo sales are driven by the closing of units at Kō'ula during the third quarter of 2022 and additional closings at 'A'ali'i which ended 2021 90% sold.

Cash G&A is projected to range between $75 million to $80 million , which excludes anticipated non-cash stock compensation of $10 million to $15 million .

We are primarily focused on creating shareholder value by increasing our per-share net asset value. Often, the nature of our business results in short-term volatility in our net income due to the timing of MPC land sales, recognition of condominium revenue and operating business pre-opening expenses, and, as such, we believe the following metrics summarized below are most useful in tracking our progress towards net asset value creation.





Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, $ in thousands

2021

2020

$ Change % Change

2021

2020

$ Change % Change Operating Assets NOI (1)

























Office $ 109,838

$ 114,303

$ (4,465) (4)%

$ 29,909

$ 28,205

$ 1,704 6% Retail 57,571

40,019

17,552 44%

14,639

9,998

4,641 46% Multi-family 32,895

18,798

14,097 75%

10,542

6,512

4,030 62% Other 13,492

2,528

10,964 434%

226

1,271

(1,045) (82)% Redevelopments and Dispositions 4,870

3,938

932 24%

48

(237)

285 120% Operating Assets NOI 218,666

179,586

39,080 22%

55,364

45,749

9,615 21% Company's share NOI (a) 7,836

11,474

(3,638) (32)%

2,053

1,362

691 51% Total Operating Assets NOI (b) $ 226,502

$ 191,060

$ 35,442 19%

$ 57,417

$ 47,111

$ 10,306 22%



























Projected stabilized NOI Operating Assets ($ in millions) $ 368.3

$ 364.8

$ 3.5 1%









































MPC

























Acres Sold - Residential 565

377

188 50%

333

160

173 108% Acres Sold - Commercial 67

17

50 296%

40

—

40 100% Price Per Acre - Residential $ 583

$ 574

$ 9 2%

$ 568

$ 614

$ (46) (7)% Price Per Acre - Commercial $ 254

$ 130

$ 124 95%

$ 174

$ —

$ 174 100% MPC EBT (1) $ 316,607

$ 209,423

$ 107,184 51%

$ 129,301

$ 86,494

$ 42,807 49%



























Seaport NOI (1)

























Landlord Operations - Historic District & Pier 17 $ (15,027)

$ (8,526)

$ (6,501) (76)%

$ (3,801)

$ (3,032)

$ (769) (25)% Multi-family (5)

290

(295) (102)%

(89)

30

(119) (397)% Hospitality —

(12)

12 100%

—

—

— 100% Managed Businesses - Historic District & Pier 17 (1,057)

(5,638)

4,581 81%

(1,064)

(645)

(419) (65)% Events, Sponsorships & Catering Business (1,474)

(2,588)

1,114 43%

(565)

602

(1,167) (194)% Seaport NOI (17,563)

(16,474)

(1,089) (7)%

(5,519)

(3,045)

(2,474) (81)% Company's share NOI (a) (592)

(911)

319 35%

(272)

(124)

(148) (119)% Total Seaport NOI $ (18,155)

$ (17,385)

$ (770) (4)%

$ (5,791)

$ (3,169)

$ (2,622) 83%



























Strategic Developments

























Condominium units contracted to sell (c) 183

304

(121) (40)%

24

28

(4) (14)%





(a) Includes Company's share of NOI from non-consolidated assets (b) Excludes properties sold (c) Includes units at our buildings that are open or under construction as of December 31, 2021. Prior period activity excludes two purchaser defaults at Kō'ula in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, as construction at Victoria Place began in February 2021, units under contract for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, were adjusted to include units contracted at Victoria Place, which were previously excluded from this metric as construction had not yet commenced. This adjustment includes 19 units for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and 268 units for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Data (1) See the accompanying appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and a statement indicating why management believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors.

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED



Year Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31, thousands except per share amounts 2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES













Rental revenue $ 369,330

$ 323,182

$ 99,740

$ 81,660 Master Planned Communities land sales 346,217

233,044

194,093

96,991 Condominium rights and unit sales 514,597

1,143

464,406

958 Other land, rental and property revenues 152,619

105,048

31,637

22,956 Builder price participation 45,138

37,072

15,800

11,136 Total revenues 1,427,901

699,489

805,676

213,701















EXPENSES













Operating costs 293,999

226,791

74,133

58,028 Master Planned Communities cost of sales 153,630

101,505

89,702

42,945 Condominium rights and unit cost of sales 414,199

108,229

345,714

2,893 Rental property real estate taxes 55,398

52,815

12,879

8,590 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts (459)

6,009

1,485

1,055 Demolition costs 355

—

163

— Development-related marketing costs 10,313

8,166

2,252

1,625 General and administrative 81,990

109,402

20,857

24,647 Depreciation and amortization 205,100

217,467

49,705

56,472 Total expenses 1,214,525

830,384

596,890

196,255















OTHER













Provision for impairment (13,068)

(48,738)

—

— Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 53,079

59,942

(7,395)

13,710 Other income (loss), net (11,515)

130

763

923 Total other 28,496

11,334

(6,632)

14,633















Operating income (loss) 241,872

(119,561)

202,154

32,079















Interest income 107

2,368

23

460 Interest expense (130,036)

(132,257)

(32,831)

(33,540) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (38,014)

(13,169)

(471)

(3) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates (9,852)

271,099

(25,667)

1,464 Income (loss) before income taxes 64,077

8,480

143,208

460 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,153

11,653

31,859

8,450 Net income (loss) 48,924

(3,173)

111,349

(7,990) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,176

(22,981)

2,451

1,344 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 56,100

$ (26,154)

$ 113,800

$ (6,646)















Basic income (loss) per share $ 1.03

$ (0.50)

$ 2.09

$ (0.12) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.03

$ (0.50)

$ 2.09

$ (0.12)

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED



December 31, thousands except par values and share amounts 2021

2020 ASSETS





Investment in real estate:





Master Planned Communities assets $ 2,282,768

$ 1,687,519 Buildings and equipment 3,962,441

4,115,493 Less: accumulated depreciation (743,311)

(634,064) Land 322,439

363,447 Developments 1,208,907

1,152,674 Net property and equipment 7,033,244

6,685,069 Investment in real estate and other affiliates 369,949

377,145 Net investment in real estate 7,403,193

7,062,214 Net investment in lease receivable 2,913

2,926 Cash and cash equivalents 843,212

1,014,686 Restricted cash 373,425

228,311 Accounts receivable, net 86,388

66,726 Municipal Utility District receivables, net 387,199

314,394 Notes receivable, net 7,561

622 Deferred expenses, net 119,825

112,097 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 57,022

56,255 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 300,956

282,101 Total assets $ 9,581,694

$ 9,140,332







LIABILITIES





Mortgages, notes and loans payable, net $ 4,591,157

$ 4,287,369 Operating lease obligations 69,363

68,929 Deferred tax liabilities 204,837

187,639 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 983,167

852,258 Total liabilities 5,848,524

5,396,195







Redeemable noncontrolling interest 22,500

29,114







EQUITY





Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock: $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,173,276 issued and 54,065,661 outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and 56,042,814 shares issued and 54,972,256 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 563

562 Additional paid-in capital 3,960,418

3,947,278 Accumulated deficit (16,456)

(72,556) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,457)

(38,590) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,107,615 shares as of December 31, 2021, and 1,070,558 shares as of December 31, 2020 (220,073)

(122,091) Total stockholders' equity 3,709,995

3,714,603 Noncontrolling interests 675

420 Total equity 3,710,670

3,715,023 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,581,694

$ 9,140,332

Appendix – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Below are GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of certain financial measures, as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

As a result of our four segments—Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPC), Seaport and Strategic Developments—being managed separately, we use different operating measures to assess operating results and allocate resources among these four segments. The one common operating measure used to assess operating results for our business segments is earnings before tax (EBT). EBT, as it relates to each business segment, represents the revenues less expenses of each segment, including interest income, interest expense and equity in earnings of real estate and other affiliates. EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. We present EBT because we use this measure, among others, internally to assess the core operating performance of our assets. However, segment EBT should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income.



Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, thousands 2021

2020

$ Change

2021

2020

$ Change Operating Assets Segment EBT





















Total revenues (a) $ 442,698

$ 372,057

$ 70,641

$ 107,765

$ 91,856

$ 15,909 Total operating expenses (a) (209,020)

(185,480)

(23,540)

(47,504)

(43,428)

(4,076) Segment operating income (loss) 233,678

186,577

47,101

60,261

48,428

11,833 Depreciation and amortization (163,031)

(162,324)

(707)

(39,181)

(46,845)

7,664 Interest income (expense), net (75,391)

(91,411)

16,020

(20,212)

(21,070)

858 Other income (loss), net (10,746)

540

(11,286)

(207)

390

(597) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates (67,042)

(7,366)

(59,676)

(30,111)

(13,197)

(16,914) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 39,168

38,232

936

27

—

27 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (1,926)

(1,521)

(405)

(471)

—

(471) Provision for impairment —

(48,738)

48,738

—

—

— Operating Assets segment EBT (45,290)

(86,011)

40,721

(29,894)

(32,294)

2,400























Master Planned Communities Segment EBT





















Total revenues 409,746

283,953

125,793

214,820

112,436

102,384 Total operating expenses (193,851)

(128,597)

(65,254)

(101,205)

(49,846)

(51,359) Segment operating income (loss) 215,895

155,356

60,539

113,615

62,590

51,025 Depreciation and amortization (366)

(365)

(1)

(94)

(92)

(2) Interest income (expense), net 42,683

36,587

6,096

10,949

10,554

395 Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates 59,399

17,845

41,554

4,831

13,442

(8,611) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (1,004)

—

(1,004)

—

—

— MPC segment EBT 316,607

209,423

107,184

129,301

86,494

42,807























Seaport Segment EBT





















Total revenues 55,008

23,814

31,194

15,514

7,644

7,870 Total operating expenses (77,198)

(46,112)

(31,086)

(23,477)

(11,815)

(11,662) Segment operating income (loss) (22,190)

(22,298)

108

(7,963)

(4,171)

(3,792) Depreciation and amortization (30,867)

(41,602)

10,735

(7,941)

(6,777)

(1,164) Interest income (expense), net 357

(12,512)

12,869

(309)

(22)

(287) Other income (loss), net (3,730)

(2,616)

(1,114)

(1,642)

(429)

(1,213) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates (1,988)

(9,292)

7,304

(291)

(328)

37 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

(11,648)

11,648

—

(3)

3 Seaport segment EBT (58,418)

(99,968)

41,550

(18,146)

(11,730)

(6,416)























Strategic Developments Segment EBT





















Total revenues 520,109

19,407

500,702

467,534

1,658

465,876 Total operating expenses (436,698)

(135,160)

(301,538)

(351,727)

(8,422)

(343,305) Segment operating income (loss) 83,411

(115,753)

199,164

115,807

(6,764)

122,571 Depreciation and amortization (6,512)

(6,545)

33

(1,576)

(1,491)

(85) Interest income (expense), net 3,701

6,312

(2,611)

1,091

1,403

(312) Other income (loss), net 2,536

2,165

371

2,517

738

1,779 Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates (221)

269,912

(270,133)

(96)

1,547

(1,643) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 13,911

21,710

(7,799)

(7,422)

13,710

(21,132) Provision for impairment (13,068)

—

(13,068)

—

—

— Strategic Developments segment EBT 83,758

177,801

(94,043)

110,321

9,143

101,178























Consolidated Segment EBT





















Total revenues 1,427,561

699,231

728,330

805,633

213,594

592,039 Total operating expenses (916,767)

(495,349)

(421,418)

(523,913)

(113,511)

(410,402) Segment operating income (loss) 510,794

203,882

306,912

281,720

100,083

181,637 Depreciation and amortization (200,776)

(210,836)

10,060

(48,792)

(55,205)

6,413 Interest income (expense), net (28,650)

(61,024)

32,374

(8,481)

(9,135)

654 Other income (loss), net (11,940)

89

(12,029)

668

699

(31) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate and other affiliates (9,852)

271,099

(280,951)

(25,667)

1,464

(27,131) Gain (loss) on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net 53,079

59,942

(6,863)

(7,395)

13,710

(21,105) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (2,930)

(13,169)

10,239

(471)

(3)

(468) Provision for impairment (13,068)

(48,738)

35,670

—

—

— Consolidated segment EBT 296,657

201,245

95,412

191,582

51,613

139,969























Corporate income, expenses and other items (247,733)

(204,418)

(43,315)

(80,233)

(59,603)

(20,630) Net income (loss) 48,924

(3,173)

52,097

111,349

(7,990)

119,339 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,176

(22,981)

30,157

2,451

1,344

1,107 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 56,100

$ (26,154)

$ 82,254

$ 113,800

$ (6,646)

$ 120,446





(a) Total revenues includes hospitality revenues of $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, zero for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $7.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Total operating expenses includes hospitality operating costs of $30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, $32.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, $0.1 million for the for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. In September 2021, the Company completed the sale of its three hospitality properties.

NOI

We believe that NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport portfolio because it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating real estate properties and the impact on operations from trends in rental and occupancy rates and operating costs. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental income, tenant recoveries and other revenue) less operating expenses (real estate taxes, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other property expenses, including our share of NOI from equity investees). NOI excludes straight-line rents and amortization of tenant incentives, net; interest expense, net; ground rent amortization, demolition costs; other income (loss); amortization; depreciation; development-related marketing cost; gain on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net; provision for impairment and equity in earnings from real estate and other affiliates. All management fees have been eliminated for all internally-managed properties. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance on a property-by-property basis because NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that property-specific factors such as lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our operating results, gross margins and investment returns. Variances between years in NOI typically result from changes in rental rates, occupancy, tenant mix and operating expenses. Although we believe that NOI provides useful information to investors about the performance of our Operating Assets and Seaport assets, due to the exclusions noted above, NOI should only be used as an additional measure of the financial performance of the assets of this segment of our business and not as an alternative to GAAP Net income (loss). For reference, and as an aid in understanding our computation of NOI, a reconciliation of segment EBT to NOI for Operating Assets and Seaport has been presented in the tables below.



Year Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31, thousands 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Assets segment EBT (a) $ (45,290)

$ (86,011)

$ (29,894)

$ (32,294) Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 163,031

162,324

39,181

46,845 Interest (income) expense, net 75,391

91,411

20,212

21,070 Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate and other affiliates 67,042

7,366

30,111

13,197 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of real estate and other assets, net (39,168)

(38,232)

(27)

— (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 1,926

1,521

471

— Provision for impairment —

48,738

—

— Impact of straight-line rent (14,715)

(7,630)

(4,685)

(3,045) Other 10,449

99

(5)

(24) Operating Assets NOI 218,666

179,586

55,364

45,749















Company's Share NOI - Equity Investees (b) 4,081

7,750

2,053

1,362 Distributions from Summerlin Hospital Investment 3,755

3,724

—

—















Total Operating Assets NOI $ 226,502

$ 191,060

$ 57,417

$ 47,111















Seaport segment EBT (a) $ (58,418)

$ (99,968)

$ (18,146)

$ (11,730) Add back:













Depreciation and amortization 30,867

41,602

7,941

6,777 Interest (income) expense, net (357)

12,512

309

22 Equity in (earnings) losses from real estate and other affiliates 1,988

9,292

291

328 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

11,648

—

3 Impact of straight-line rent 1,632

2,801

367

441 Other (income) loss, net (c) 6,725

5,639

3,719

1,114 Seaport NOI (17,563)

(16,474)

(5,519)

(3,045)















Company's Share NOI - Equity Investees (592)

(911)

(272)

(124)















Total Seaport NOI $ (18,155)

$ (17,385)

$ (5,791)

$ (3,169)





(a) Segment EBT excludes corporate expenses and other items that are not allocable to the segments. (b) During the third quarter of 2020, 110 North Wacker was completed and placed in service, resulting in the deconsolidation of 110 North Wacker and subsequent treatment as an equity method investment. The Company's share of NOI related to 110 North Wacker is calculated using our stated ownership of 23% and does not include the impact of the partnership distribution waterfall. (c) Includes miscellaneous development-related items as well as the loss related to the write-off of inventory due to the permanent closure of 10 Corso Como Retail and Café in the first quarter of 2020 and income related to inventory liquidation sales in the third quarter of 2020.

Same Store NOI - Operating Assets Segment

The Company defines Same Store Properties as consolidated and unconsolidated properties that are acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by the Company through the end of the latest period presented. Same Store Properties exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired or treated as in-service for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

We calculate Same Store Net Operating Income (Same Store NOI) as Operating Assets NOI applicable to Same Store Properties. Same Store NOI also includes the Company's share of NOI of unconsolidated properties and the annual distribution from a cost basis investment. Same Store NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that Same Store NOI is helpful to investors as a supplemental comparative performance measure of the income generated from the same group of properties from one period to the next. Other companies may not define Same Store NOI in the same manner as we do; therefore, our computation of Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other companies. Additionally, we do not control investments in unconsolidated properties and while we consider disclosures of our share of NOI to be useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our investment arrangements.



Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, thousands 2021

2020

$ Change

2021

2020

$ Change Same Store Office





















Houston, TX $ 69,469

$ 80,314

$ (10,845)

$ 18,866

$ 19,684

$ (818) Columbia, MD 22,659

20,033

2,626

6,272

4,420

1,852 Las Vegas, NV 14,416

13,616

800

3,796

3,598

198 Total Same Store Office 106,544

113,963

(7,419)

28,934

27,702

1,232























Same Store Retail





















Houston, TX 12,640

12,031

609

3,379

3,808

(429) Columbia, MD 2,226

2,272

(46)

555

643

(88) Las Vegas, NV 24,732

15,520

9,212

6,356

3,892

2,464 Honolulu, HI 16,199

9,389

6,810

4,498

1,733

2,765 Other 1,998

646

1,352

(45)

(482)

437 Total Same Store Retail 57,795

39,858

17,937

14,743

9,594

5,149























Same Store Multi-Family





















Houston, TX 15,943

14,409

1,534

4,676

3,569

1,107 Columbia, MD —

—

—

—

—

— Las Vegas, NV 6,799

4,687

2,112

1,642

1,276

366 Company's Share NOI - Equity Investees 6,665

6,630

35

1,633

1,543

90 Total Same Store Multi-Family 29,407

25,726

3,681

7,951

6,388

1,563























Same Store Other





















Houston, TX 6,762

5,892

870

1,696

1,857

(161) Columbia, MD (42)

(25)

(17)

17

(18)

35 Las Vegas, NV 6,510

(3,048)

9,558

(1,533)

(372)

(1,161) Honolulu, HI 238

(290)

528

24

(198)

222 Company's Share NOI - Equity and Cost Investees 6,302

5,557

745

680

532

148 Total Same Store Other 19,770

8,086

11,684

884

1,801

(917) Total Same Store NOI 213,516

187,633

25,883

52,512

45,485

7,027























Non-Same Store NOI 12,986

3,427

9,559

4,905

1,626

3,279 Total Operating Assets NOI $ 226,502

$ 191,060

$ 35,442

$ 57,417

$ 47,111

$ 10,306

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as General and administrative expense less non-cash stock compensation expense. Cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to our investors and other users of our financial statements as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with stock compensation. However, it should not be used as an alternative to general and administrative expenses in accordance with GAAP.



Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, thousands 2021

2020

$ Change

2021

2020

$ Change General and Administrative





















General and administrative (G&A) $ 81,990

$ 109,402

$ (27,412)

$ 20,857

$ 24,647

$ (3,790) Less: Non-cash stock compensation (9,886)

(5,785)

(4,101)

(2,468)

(1,982)

(486) Cash G&A $ 72,104

$ 103,617

$ (31,513)

$ 18,389

$ 22,665

$ (4,276)

